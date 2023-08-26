The Everygame college football betting offer will give you $750 in NCAAF free bets for the upcoming Week 0 action. These free bets are available to use on any college football markets for the 2023 season.
Everygame College Football Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750
Everygame are offering college football fans a chance to double their bankroll ahead of the NCAAF Week 0 action with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your first three deposits.
That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the 2023 college football season.
How To Claim Your College Football Betting Offer:
- Click to register with Everygame
- Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
- Receive $250 in college football bets
Everygame College Football Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)
The Everygame college football betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $750 in free bets to use on the upcoming Week 0 action.
- Deposit up to a max of $750
- Get 100% deposit bonus as college football free bets
- Maximum free bet $750 ($250 x 3)
Terms and Conditions:
- Minimum $50 deposit required
- 100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits
- Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit
Why You Should Join Everygame For College Football Betting
Everygame offers college football fans a chance to turn their knowledge into cold hard cash during the 2023 NCAAF season. Players can place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props.
One of the most trusted sites for betting on college football, Everygame has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of the new college football season. Available to residents in the US and Canada, Everygame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.
In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why college football fans in the US should sign up for an Everygame account.
Be sure to sign-up to Everygame for all of your college football bets this season.
Key Reasons to Bet with Everygame
- Better odds and more markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
