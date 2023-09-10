Claim the Everygame bonus for NFL Sunday week 1 that will see you land a cool $500 in free bets with their 100% deposit bonus.



Plus, there’s more – it also doesn’t matter where you live in the US as Everygame will allow players to bet on NFL in ANY US State, regardless if it’s a banned betting area or not.

Everygame Bonus For NFL Sunday Week 1 | Claim $500 In Free Bets Today (100% Deposit Bonus)

Everygame are offering NFL bettors a 100% deposit bonus and a chance double their bankroll ahead of the opening week’s action – worth up to $500.

Click to register with Everygame Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus Receive $500 in NFL bets

Why Sign-Up With Everygame For NFL Betting?



Everygame is one of the leading selections for NFL betting lovers that has built up a trusting reputation in the USA as one of the best American Football betting sites.

They feature all the main NFL markets, so are a superb pick to bet with on the new 2023/24 season, plus you can wager from ANY state in the US – there’s a lot to like.

Everygame also has a very generous 100% welcome bonus of £500 – meaning a total of $500 in free NFL bets to be claimed – this is a 100% matched deposit.

There are also many Everygame NFL existing customer offers to look out for that will keep you snapping up the best NFL offers long after joining.

Including a winning a trip to Super Bowl LVIII, NFL comps to play and you can even be rewarded for referring your own friends to Everygame, plus 20 x $50 parlay free bets to look out for.

How To Bet On The NFL With Everygame



Once you’ve signed-up with Everygame, just follow these steps to find their NFL markets.

Go to the American Football section

Click on NFL

Find the NFL market or match you want to bet on

Click on the selection (odds)

Place your NFL bet with Everygame

Sit back and enjoy the action

NFL Betting Options in US with Everygame

At Everygame there are a huge range of more detailed bets too, so once you’ve found your way around their betting platform, there’s so much more to investigate.

Player prop bets are focused on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.

Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.

Same game parlays are also a very popular option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds.

If you wanted – you might want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet such as this would bring bigger odds, but of course all factors need to be right for the bet to land.

The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course pick the Super Bowl outright winners at Everygame.

Pluses To Bet With Everygame



Better odds and more markets

Top $500 Welcome bonus

Bet on the new NFL 2023/24 season

Bet in ANY US State

Existing customer offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

NFL Week One Schedule (2023/24)

20:20 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs 7th Sep 2023

13:00 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 10th Sep 2023

20:20 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Sun 10th Sep 2023

20:15 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Mon 11th Sep 2023 Other Content You May Like Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks

Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency

Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US

Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers

Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US

Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US