Everygame 49ers vs Giants Betting Offer: $500 Thursday Night Football Free Bet

Andy Newton
Get hold of the Everygame 49ers vs Giants betting offer that will land new players up to a $500 Thursday night football free bet. You can also use Everygame to bet on ANY US state, so it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area, or not.

Everygame 49ers vs Giants Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

Everygame will offer their NFL fans a chance to double their betting bank ahead of the Week 3 action with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500 – which you could then use on tonight’s 49ers vs Giants Thursday night football.

This NFL free bet offer is up to a today of $500 in free bets for the 2023 NFL season, but you don’t have to deposit the full amount if you don’t want to.

How To Claim Your 49ers vs Giants Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Everygame
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $500 in 49ers vs Giants betting offer
Claim $500 Everygame 49ers vs Giants Free Bet

Everygame 49ers vs Giants Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $500 Free Bet)

The Everygame 49ers vs Giants betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the best and easiest around to claim.

Giving you up to $500 in free bets to use on the upcoming Week 3 action that gets started tonight with the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants facing off at the Levi’s Stadium in California.

  • Deposit up to a max of $500
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as NFL Week 3 free bets
  • Maximum free bet $500

Terms and Conditions:

  • 100% bonus can be claimed
  • Maximum bonus is $500

Why You Should Join Everygame For 49ers vs Giants Betting

Everygame will offer their NFL fans a chance double their bankroll for tonight’s Thursday night football action between the 49ers and Giants, with an easy 100% deposit bonus of up to $500.

Players can then use these NFL free bets to place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props.

The Everygame US sportsbook is one of the most trusted sites for betting on NFL, Everygame has established itself as one of the front runners in the world of online sportsbooks. Available to residents in the US and Canada, Everygame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

You can also bet on NFL with Everygame in ANY US State, so it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned betting area in the USA – including Texas and California.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why NFL fans in the US should sign up for an Everygame account.

Today’s game will have added interest too as the new Super Bowl LVIII betting favorites – the San Francisco 49ers, who has won their first two games, take to the field again to face the New York Giants.

The sides are tied at 21 wins each in their series and despite the 49ers being the red-hot favorites to win the game, New York fans will get some hope knowing they’ve won 3 of their last 4 away games at the 49ers.

See our 49ers vs Giants Thursday night football picks and predictions here.

Bet Money Line Play

New York Giants

 +460 everygame logo

San Francisco 49ers

 -600 everygame logo

Why Bet with Everygame?

  • Better odds and more markets
  • 100% deposit bonus (up to $500)
  • Bet on the new NFL 2023 season
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers.
Andy Newton

