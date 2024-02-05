Ahead of Usher’s much-anticipated performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, we dived into the history of the event and listed every artist to take to the stage.
Evolution of the Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Super Bowl halftime show is an annual spectacle that unfolds after months of meticulous planning, setting the stage for the most pivotal game of the American football season.
Up until the early 1990s, university marching bands typically headlined the halftime show. With the aim of elevating the event’s significance and capturing a broader audience, the NFL then introduced renowned artists to perform at the show. Since then, the halftime show has become a crucial link between sports and pop culture.
Over the years, iconic performances have left a lasting impact, from Michael Jackson in 1993 to Rihanna in 2023. Here’s a comprehensive list of every Super Bowl halftime performer, showcasing the evolution from the early ’90s to the star-studded extravaganzas of recent years:
Every Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer
- 1967, Super Bowl I: University of Arizona and Grambling State University marching bands, in addition to trumpeter Al Hirt
- 1968, Super Bowl II: Grambling State University marching band
- 1969, Super Bowl III: Florida A&M University marching band
- 1970, Super Bowl IV: Marguerite Piazza, Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton, Carol Channing, and Southern University Marching Band
- 1971, Super Bowl V: Southeast Missouri State marching band and Anita Bryant
- 1972, Super Bowl VI: Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt, and U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team
- 1973, Super Bowl VII: University of Michigan marching band and Woody Herman
- 1974, Super Bowl VIII: University of Texas band
- 1975, Super Bowl IX: Mercer Ellington and Grambling State band
- 1976, Super Bowl X: America’s Bicentennial featuring Up with People
- 1977, Super Bowl XI: Los Angeles Unified All-City Band with the New Mouseketeers
- 1978, Super Bowl XII: Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain, and Al Hirt
- 1979, Super Bowl XIII: Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands
- 1980, Super Bowl XIV: Up with People and Grambling State University marching bands
- 1981, Super Bowl XV: Southern University marching band
- 1982, Super Bowl XVI: Up with People
- 1983, Super Bowl XVII: Los Angeles Super Drill Team
- 1984, Super Bowl XVIII: University of Florida and Florida State University marching bands
- 1985, Super Bowl XIX: Tops in Blue
- 1986, Super Bowl XX: Up with People
- 1987, Super Bowl XXI: George Burns, and Mikey Rooney, in addition to Grambling State University and USC Marching Bands
- 1988, Super Bowl XXII: The Rockettes and Chubby Checker
- 1989, Super Bowl XXIII: Elvis Presto
- 1990, Super Bowl XXIV: Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw & Irma Thomas
- 1991, Super Bowl XXV: New Kids on the Block
- 1992, Super Bowl XXVI: Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill
- 1993, Super Bowl XXVII: Michael Jackson and 3,500 local children
- 1994, Super Bowl XXVIII: Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna and Naomi Judd
- 1995, Super Bowl XXIX: Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine
- 1996, Super Bowl XXX: Diana Ross
- 1997, Super Bowl XXXI: Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman, and Jim Belushi, in addition to James Brown and ZZ Top
- 1998, Super Bowl XXXII: Boyz II Men, Queen Latifah, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, and The Temptations
- 1999, Super Bowl XXXIII: Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Savion Glover
- 2000, Super Bowl XXXIV: Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, and Toni Braxton
- 2001, Super Bowl XXXV: Aerosmith, ‘N’Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly
- 2002, Super Bowl XXXVI: U2
- 2003, Super Bowl XXXVII: Shania Twain and No Doubt featuring Sting
- 2004, Super Bowl XXXVIII: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake
- 2005, Super Bowl XXXIX: Paul McCartney
- 2006, Super Bowl XL: The Rolling Stones
- 2007, Super Bowl XLI: Prince featuring the Florida A&M marching band
- 2008, Super Bowl XLII: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
- 2009, Super Bowl XLIII: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
- 2010, Super Bowl XLIV: The Who (Sun Life Stadium; Miami Gardens, FL)
- 2011, Super Bowl XLV: The Black Eyed Peas featuring Usher and Slash
- 2012, Super Bowl XLVI: Madonna featuring LMFAO, Cirque du Soleil, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A and CeeLo Green
- 2013, Super Bowl XLVII: Beyoncé featuring Destiny’s Child
- 2014, Super Bowl XLVIII: Bruno Mars featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers
- 2015, Super Bowl XLIX: Katy Perry featuring Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott
- 2016, Super Bowl 50: Coldplay featuring Beyoncé and Bruno Mars
- 2017, Super Bowl LI: Lady Gaga
- 2018, Super Bowl LII: Justin Timberlake featuring The Tennessee Kids
- 2019, Super Bowl III: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi
- 2020, Super Bowl LIV: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez featuring Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Emme Muniz
- 2021, Super Bowl LV: The Weeknd
- 2022, Super Bowl LVI: Eminem, Dr. Dre., Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige featuring 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak
- 2023, Super Bowl LVII: Rihanna
- 2024, Super Bowl LVIII: Usher
With the much-anticipated big game approaching, all eyes are on Usher’s halftime show to see how he adds to the legacy of this annual musical extravaganza.