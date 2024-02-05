Ahead of Usher’s much-anticipated performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, we dived into the history of the event and listed every artist to take to the stage.

Evolution of the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl halftime show is an annual spectacle that unfolds after months of meticulous planning, setting the stage for the most pivotal game of the American football season.

Up until the early 1990s, university marching bands typically headlined the halftime show. With the aim of elevating the event’s significance and capturing a broader audience, the NFL then introduced renowned artists to perform at the show. Since then, the halftime show has become a crucial link between sports and pop culture.

Over the years, iconic performances have left a lasting impact, from Michael Jackson in 1993 to Rihanna in 2023. Here’s a comprehensive list of every Super Bowl halftime performer, showcasing the evolution from the early ’90s to the star-studded extravaganzas of recent years:

Every Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer

1967, Super Bowl I: University of Arizona and Grambling State University marching bands, in addition to trumpeter Al Hirt

1968, Super Bowl II: Grambling State University marching band

1969, Super Bowl III: Florida A&M University marching band

1970, Super Bowl IV: Marguerite Piazza, Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton, Carol Channing, and Southern University Marching Band

1971, Super Bowl V: Southeast Missouri State marching band and Anita Bryant

1972, Super Bowl VI: Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt, and U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team

1973, Super Bowl VII: University of Michigan marching band and Woody Herman

1974, Super Bowl VIII: University of Texas band

1975, Super Bowl IX: Mercer Ellington and Grambling State band

1976, Super Bowl X: America’s Bicentennial featuring Up with People

1977, Super Bowl XI: Los Angeles Unified All-City Band with the New Mouseketeers

1978, Super Bowl XII: Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain, and Al Hirt

1979, Super Bowl XIII: Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands

1980, Super Bowl XIV: Up with People and Grambling State University marching bands

1981, Super Bowl XV: Southern University marching band

1982, Super Bowl XVI: Up with People

1983, Super Bowl XVII: Los Angeles Super Drill Team

1984, Super Bowl XVIII: University of Florida and Florida State University marching bands

1985, Super Bowl XIX: Tops in Blue

1986, Super Bowl XX: Up with People

1987, Super Bowl XXI: George Burns, and Mikey Rooney, in addition to Grambling State University and USC Marching Bands

1988, Super Bowl XXII: The Rockettes and Chubby Checker

1989, Super Bowl XXIII: Elvis Presto

1990, Super Bowl XXIV: Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw & Irma Thomas

1991, Super Bowl XXV: New Kids on the Block

1992, Super Bowl XXVI: Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill

1993, Super Bowl XXVII: Michael Jackson and 3,500 local children

1994, Super Bowl XXVIII: Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna and Naomi Judd

1995, Super Bowl XXIX: Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine

1996, Super Bowl XXX: Diana Ross

1997, Super Bowl XXXI: Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman, and Jim Belushi, in addition to James Brown and ZZ Top

1998, Super Bowl XXXII: Boyz II Men, Queen Latifah, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, and The Temptations

1999, Super Bowl XXXIII: Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Savion Glover

2000, Super Bowl XXXIV: Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, and Toni Braxton

2001, Super Bowl XXXV: Aerosmith, ‘N’Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly

2002, Super Bowl XXXVI: U2

2003, Super Bowl XXXVII: Shania Twain and No Doubt featuring Sting

2004, Super Bowl XXXVIII: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake

2005, Super Bowl XXXIX: Paul McCartney

2006, Super Bowl XL: The Rolling Stones

2007, Super Bowl XLI: Prince featuring the Florida A&M marching band

2008, Super Bowl XLII: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2009, Super Bowl XLIII: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2010, Super Bowl XLIV: The Who (Sun Life Stadium; Miami Gardens, FL)

2011, Super Bowl XLV: The Black Eyed Peas featuring Usher and Slash

2012, Super Bowl XLVI: Madonna featuring LMFAO, Cirque du Soleil, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A and CeeLo Green

2013, Super Bowl XLVII: Beyoncé featuring Destiny’s Child

2014, Super Bowl XLVIII: Bruno Mars featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers

2015, Super Bowl XLIX: Katy Perry featuring Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

2016, Super Bowl 50: Coldplay featuring Beyoncé and Bruno Mars

2017, Super Bowl LI: Lady Gaga

2018, Super Bowl LII: Justin Timberlake featuring The Tennessee Kids

2019, Super Bowl III: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2020, Super Bowl LIV: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez featuring Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Emme Muniz

2021, Super Bowl LV: The Weeknd

2022, Super Bowl LVI: Eminem, Dr. Dre., Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige featuring 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak

2023, Super Bowl LVII: Rihanna

2024, Super Bowl LVIII: Usher

With the much-anticipated big game approaching, all eyes are on Usher’s halftime show to see how he adds to the legacy of this annual musical extravaganza.