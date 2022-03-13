Everton vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Everton will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host Wolves in the Premier League this weekend.

Everton vs Wolves live stream

Start watching the Everton vs Wolves live stream at 14:00 GMT

Everton vs Wolves Preview

Frank Lampard’s side are very much in the relegation fight because of their recent run of form and they will be desperate to pick up all three points here. Everton have lost five of their last six league matches and they are currently 17th in the Premier League table. Meanwhile, Wolves have bounced back from three consecutive league defeats with a win over Watford and they will fancy their chances of grinding out an away win against a struggling Everton side.

When does Everton vs Wolves kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Everton vs Wolves kicks off at 14:00 pm BST, on the 13th of March, at Goodison Park.

Everton vs Wolves Team News

Everton team news

Everton will be without the services of Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph and Tom Davies because of injuries.

Everton predicted line-up vs Wolves: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Allan, Van de Beek; Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Wolves team news

Meanwhile, Wolves are without Ki Jana Hoever and Nelson Semedo because of injuries.

Wolves predicted line-up vs Everton: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Jonny, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Podence, Jimenez, Neto