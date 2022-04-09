Everton vs Manchester United Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Everton will be desperate for a home win when they host Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Everton vs Manchester United Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Everton 16/5 Manchester United 17/20 Draw 27/10

Everton vs Manchester United Predictions

The home side are in a precarious position right now having lost five of their last six league matches. The Toffees or 17th in the league table, just one point clear of the drop zone.

Frank Lampard has had a disastrous start to life as the Everton manager and the home fans will demand a strong reaction here.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be hoping to close in on the top four positions with a win away from home. The Red Devils will be hoping to take advantage of Everton’s problems and pile further misery on the home side.

The visitors are undefeated in five of their last six league matches and they will be the favourites heading into this contest.

Manchester United are in reasonably good form heading into this game and they are undefeated in 10 of the last 11 Premier League matches. Furthermore, they are undefeated in the last seven matches against Everton as well.

Everton vs Manchester United prediction: Everton 1-2 Manchester United @ 17/2 with Bet UK

Everton vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Everton have lost six of their last seven Premier League matches and they are completely devoid of form and confidence right now. The Toffees have the quality to grind out a positive result here but they will have to improve immensely in order for that to happen.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are reasonably confident right now and they should be able to grind out all three points on their travels.

Everton vs Manchester United betting tip: Manchester United to win @ 17/20 with Bet UK

How to Watch Everton vs Manchester United Live Stream

You can watch the Everton vs Manchester United game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Everton vs Manchester United clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK Follow all the action from Everton vs Manchester United with Bet UK

When is Everton vs Manchester United?

The Premier League clash between Everton vs Manchester United will be played on the 9th of April at Goodison Park.

What time does Everton vs Manchester United Kick-Off?

The Premier League clash between Everton vs Manchester United kicks off at 12:30 pm BST.

Everton vs Manchester United Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Everton Team News

Everton have a number of injury issues heading into this game and they will be without the services of Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson because of injuries.

Donny van de Beek is ineligible to face his parent club and Gylfi Sigurdsson is ruled out as well.

Everton Predicted Starting Line-Up

Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Gordon, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United Team News

Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay because of injuries.

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-Up

De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles; Fernandes, Pogba, Fred; Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho

Best Everton vs Manchester United Free Bets