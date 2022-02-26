Everton vs Manchester City prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Tottenham with a win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Match Info Date: 26th February 2022

Kick-off: 17:30 pm BST, Goodison Park.

Everton vs Manchester City Prediction

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently at the top of the table but Liverpool are breathing down their necks and they cannot afford to drop points here.

City were beaten by Tottenham last time out and the players will be determined to bounce back strongly.

Everton on the other hand have lost five of their last six league matches and Frank Lampard will be under pressure to turn things around.

Everton vs Manchester City Prediction: Everton 1-3 Manchester City @ 11/1 with Parimatch.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Everton vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Manchester City have won their last six matches against Everton. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points here.

The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 21 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in their last three matches against Everton. Bet on the visitors to keep a clean sheet.

Everton vs Manchester City betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 4/7.

Everton vs Manchester City Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Everton vs Manchester City from Parimatch:

Match-winner:

Everton: 11/1 with Parimatch

Draw: 5/1 with Parimatch

Manchester City: 1/4 with Parimatch

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 4/7 with Parimatch

Under: 18/11 with Parimatch

