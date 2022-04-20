Everton vs Leicester City Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Everton will be desperate to pick up a win over Leicester City in the Premier League this week and boost their survival hopes.

Everton vs Leicester City Palace Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Everton 27/20 Leicester City 2/1 Draw 9/4

Everton vs Leicester City Predictions

The Merseyside outfit are currently 17th in the league table and they have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches.

Frank Lampard will be under immense pressure following a disappointing start to life as the Everton manager and it remains to be seen whether the home side can step up and produce a vital result here.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are 9th in the league table but they have been quite inconsistent in recent weeks.

The Foxes have failed to win nine of their last 10 away matches in the Premier League and they will have to improve considerably in order to grind out all three points at Goodison Park.

Everton are in disappointing form right now and Leicester have been abysmal on their travels in recent months. This should be a close contest and it remains to be seen who comes out on top eventually.

Everton vs Leicester City Prediction: Everton 1-1 Leicester City @ 5/1 with Bet Storm

Everton vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Everton are unbeaten in their last four matches against Leicester City across all competitions and the Toffees will be determined to grind out a positive result here.

Leicester have been quite poor away from home and they could struggle against a motivated Everton side here.

A double chance on Everton seems like an ideal bet for this game.

Everton vs Leicester City betting tip: Everton to win or draw @ 4/11 with Bet Storm

When is Everton vs Leicester City?

The Premier League clash between Everton vs Leicester City will be played on the 20th of April at Goodison Park Stadium.

What time does Everton vs Leicester City Kick-Off?

The Premier League clash between Everton vs Leicester City kicks off at 19:45 pm BST.

Everton vs Leicester City Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Everton Team News

The home side will be without the services of Tom Davies, Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson and Gylfi Sigurdsson because of injuries.

Everton Predicted Starting Line-Up

Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Allan, Delph, Iwobi; Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Leicester City Team News

Meanwhile, Leicester City are without Wilfred Ndidi, Danny Ward, Jamie Vardy and Boubakary Soumare because of injuries.

Leicester City Predicted Starting Line-Up

Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Fofana, Castagne; Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho

