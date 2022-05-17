Everton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Everton will look to bounce back from their disappointing 3-2 defeat to Brentford last week as they welcome Crystal Palace to Goodison Park in what promises to be a classic relegation clash.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Our Tip – Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score @ 7/5 on Fitzdares

Calvert-Lewin has had an up-and-down season on Merseyside, struggling with injuries and not being able to recapture the form we saw from him last season under Carlo Ancelotti.

After finding the back of the net against Brentford for his fourth Premier League goal of the season, there is no better time for the 25-year-old to begin a hot streak and help his side escape relegation to the Championship.

Star players perform when their team needs them most and with Everton’s status in England’s top tier at stake, Calvert-Lewin can revive his season with a vital goal on Thursday.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Predictions

Our Prediction – Everton to win 2-1 @ 8/1 on Fitzdares

The Toffees need a win more than ever, and we’re predicting a 2-1 win on Thursday night.

Frank Lampard’s side had built serious momentum following wins against Chelsea and Leicester City, but these results were followed by a draw against already-relegated Watford and Brentford.

With a tough test at the Emirates on the final day to face Arsenal, three points against the Eagles would put them firmly in the driving seat to escape relegation and leave them potentially five points clear of the drop zone if Burnley fail to beat Aston Villa.

Everton have played in every season of the Premier League since its formation in 1992, and 30 years on they could be playing Championship football instead if they can’t find a way past Palace.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Everton 19/20 Draw 5/2 Crystal Palace 3/1

Everton vs Crystal Palace Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Everton Team News

Nathan Patterson, Andros Townsend, Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina are all unavailable through injury, whilst Jarrad Branthwaite and Salomon Rondon are suspended for the last two games of the campaign after being shown red cards against Brentford.

Everton Predicted Line-Up

Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Holgate; Iwobi, Allan, Van de Beek, Mykolenko; Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Crystal Palace Team News

The Eagles will be without starlet Michael Olise for the matchup, alongside Nathan Ferguson through injury. James McArthur is battling a calf injury, and is a doubt for Thursday night.

Crystal Palace Predicted Line-Up

Butland; Clyne, Kouyate, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Milivojevic, Eze; Zaha, Edouard

