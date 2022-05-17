Everton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions and Odds

Everton will look to bounce back from their disappointing 3-2 defeat to Brentford last week as they welcome Crystal Palace to Goodison Park in what promises to be a classic relegation clash.
Everton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips
- Our Tip – Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score @ 7/5 on Fitzdares
Calvert-Lewin has had an up-and-down season on Merseyside, struggling with injuries and not being able to recapture the form we saw from him last season under Carlo Ancelotti.
After finding the back of the net against Brentford for his fourth Premier League goal of the season, there is no better time for the 25-year-old to begin a hot streak and help his side escape relegation to the Championship.
Star players perform when their team needs them most and with Everton’s status in England’s top tier at stake, Calvert-Lewin can revive his season with a vital goal on Thursday.
Everton vs Crystal Palace Predictions
- Our Prediction – Everton to win 2-1 @ 8/1 on Fitzdares
The Toffees need a win more than ever, and we’re predicting a 2-1 win on Thursday night.
Frank Lampard’s side had built serious momentum following wins against Chelsea and Leicester City, but these results were followed by a draw against already-relegated Watford and Brentford.
With a tough test at the Emirates on the final day to face Arsenal, three points against the Eagles would put them firmly in the driving seat to escape relegation and leave them potentially five points clear of the drop zone if Burnley fail to beat Aston Villa.
Everton have played in every season of the Premier League since its formation in 1992, and 30 years on they could be playing Championship football instead if they can’t find a way past Palace.
Everton vs Crystal Palace Odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Everton
|19/20
|Draw
|5/2
|Crystal Palace
|3/1
Everton vs Crystal Palace Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
Everton Team News
Nathan Patterson, Andros Townsend, Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina are all unavailable through injury, whilst Jarrad Branthwaite and Salomon Rondon are suspended for the last two games of the campaign after being shown red cards against Brentford.
Everton Predicted Line-Up
Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Holgate; Iwobi, Allan, Van de Beek, Mykolenko; Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison
Crystal Palace Team News
The Eagles will be without starlet Michael Olise for the matchup, alongside Nathan Ferguson through injury. James McArthur is battling a calf injury, and is a doubt for Thursday night.
Crystal Palace Predicted Line-Up
Butland; Clyne, Kouyate, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Milivojevic, Eze; Zaha, Edouard
