Everton vs Crystal Palace Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 10/1 Premier League Bet

Everton host Crystal Palace at Goodison Park in their biggest game of the season so far, with Frank Lampard’s side desperate for three points to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Bet Builder Free Bet

Everton vs Crystal Palace Bet Builder Tips

Both Teams to Score – Yes @ 4/5 on bet365

In each of the pair’s last four Premier League meetings, both teams have scored in two wins for Everton, one for Palace and a draw.

The Toffees fell to defeat in December at Selhurst Park in a 3-1 loss when Conor Gallagher’s double secured the points for Patrick Vieira’s side.

Everton and Crystal Palace both pose huge dangers for each other on the offensive end of the pitch, with talents like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard leading the line.

Palace have been a resilient defensive side all season, conceding just 43 goals throughout the campaign compared to Everton’s 59. On a day where Everton need goals, they’ll need their strike partnership to be at their very best to break down the visitors’ backline.

This season, Everton have scored an average of 1.1 goals per match and conceded 1.6 compared to Palace’s 1.3 goals scored and 1.2 conceded per match.

This should be an entertaining matchup, and we’re tipping both sides to find the back of the next at least once at Goodison Park.

Abdoulaye Doucoure to be Booked @ 13/8 on bet365

The Frenchman has picked up five bookings in the league this season, and averages 2.5 tackles per game. In an encounter against a fast Palace attack, there may be opportunity for Doucoure to take one for the team and prevent a dangerous counter attack.

The 29-year-old was shown a yellow card in the 3-1 loss at Selhurst Park earlier this season, and is known to be a rash counterpart of midfield teammates like Andre Gomes and Allan.

In the event of Everton needing to protect a lead late in the game and slow the match down to see out the clock, look no further than Doucoure to make his way into the referee’s book.

Everton to win @ 10/11 on bet365

This is the biggest game of the Toffees’ season, and there is no doubt about that.

If the result at Villa Park between Aston Villa and Burnley goes in Everton’s favour and they also manage to pick up three points against Palace, their survival in the Premier League will be confirmed following a nail-biting finish to the campaign.

When Frank Lampard was appointed as manager at the end of January, many believed the former Chelsea man was faced with an insurmountable challenge – a broken dressing room, an unreliable board and many unhappy fans.

However, if he is able to pull their survival off and Everton live to fight another day in England’s top tier, Lampard should earn the backing of the owners and begin to develop and fully introduce his system to the club.

This is easier said than done, of course. The 43-year-old will need his squad firing on all cylinders, with inconsistency and mediocrity spelling the story of Everton’s season to date. Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison are a dangerous duo to any Premier League defence on paper, but they haven’t quite been able to fully show what they can do.

If there’s a time to prove your worth, it’s when the team’s season is on the line. We’re predicting a victory for Everton on Thursday night, but this won’t be easy and expect a dogfight between two similarly-matched sides.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Bet Builder – 10/1 @ bet365

