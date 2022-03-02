Countries
Everton vs Boreham Wood top five betting offers and free bets for FA Cup match

Everton vs Boreham Wood top five betting offers and free bets for FA Cup match

Updated

9 hours ago

everton vs boreham wood live stream 2

Premier League mainstays Everton welcome non-league Boreham Wood to Goodison Park in an FA Cup fifth-round tie on Thursday night and our football betting expert is on hand with the top five betting offers and best free bets available for the match.

Best Everton vs Boreham Wood free bets and betting offers

If you’re looking for an Everton vs Boreham Wood free bet, take a look at the top five betting offers for the FA Cup fifth-round game below and wager on Thursday night’s clash for free.

Everton vs Boreham Wood odds: Everton outright betting favourites to advance to quarter-finals with a win at Goodison

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Everton 1/7 Bet365 logo
Draw 8/1 Bet365 logo
Boreham Wood 16/1 Bet365 logo

How to claim an Everton vs Boreham Wood free bet

Claiming the Everton vs Boreham Wood free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the steps below and bet on the FA Cup fifth-round clash for free.

  1. Click this link to go to bet365
  2. Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc.
  3. Make a deposit of £10 into your account
  4. Place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market
  5. Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Everton vs Boreham Wood free bets

Claiming and spending your free bets at bet365 is straightforward. The only thing that you need to do is register an account, make a deposit into your account, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports outcome.

The moment your qualifying bet settles, you will receive £50 in free bet credits which you can use on the FA Cup game between Everton vs Boreham Wood, or on any other sports market, including Six Nations rugby, Horse Racing at Cheltenham, UFC 272, and countless other markets from around the world of sport. 

Everton vs Boreham Wood betting tips and prediction

Only Lincoln City (2016/17) have ever made it to the FA Cup quarter-finals as a non-league side. But, tonight, Luke Gerrard’s Boreham Wood will seek to become only the second team in FA Cup history to achieve the feat when they travel to Goodison Park for a clash with Frank Lampard’s Everton.

To make it this far, Boreham Wood have beaten Eastleigh, Barnet, St. Albans City, and AFC Wimbledon in the qualifiers and rounds one, two, and three.

The fantastic run set up a mouthwatering clash for Wood fans against high-flying EFL Championship opposition in the mold of Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round.

Few expected Luke Gerrard’s team to claim a result at Dean Court. But, despite controlling less than 20% of the possession and registering three shots on goals to Bournemouth’s 18, a Mark Ricketts goal late in the first half (and some truly dogged defending) was all that was required to give the Northern League side a memorable victory, setting up a fifth-round clash with Everton.

It should also be noted that in the club’s five FA Cup games to date this season, Boreham Wood are -somehow- yet to concede even a single goal in the tournament!

Everton, meanwhile, for all their league troubles, have played well in the FA Cup to date:

The Toffees overcame Hull City in the FA Cup third, winning 3-2 at the KC Stadium thanks to goals from Damarai Gray, Andros Townsend, and Andre Gomes.

In the fourth round, Lampard’s side overcame EPL relegation rivals Brentford, winning, 4-1, courtesy of strikes from Yerry Mina, Richarlison, Mason Holgate, and Andros Townsend.

With his team struggling to retain its Premier League status, Frank Lampard is likely to give his fringe players a chance to impress against non-league opposition. But, whichever first XI the former Chelsea boss opts to put out, they will need to be at their best to penetrate the staunch Boreham Wood rearguard – this match does have the potential to be a banana skin; make no mistake about it.

But, from a betting perspective, it’s still hard to back against the Toffees heading into this one. Lampard’s side is ranked over 100 places ahead of Boreham Wood in league standings and also boasts home-field advantage.

There’s not much value on to be had on a 1/7 wager on a straight Toffees win, mind. So, using the superb bet builder tool at bet365, and considering the fact that the winger has already scored two goals in two games in the FA Cup to date, we’re backing an Everton win with Andros Townsend to score at any time at the enticing odds of 6/5, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £22.00.

Everton vs Boreham Wood betting tips: Everton to win with Andros Townsend to score at any time @ 6/5 with bet365 

