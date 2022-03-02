Everton vs Boreham Wood live stream: How to watch FA Cup for free

Goodison Park is the venue for the Everton vs Boreham Wood FA Cup fifth-round clash this Thursday night, and here is how you can watch the game in its entirety online.

Everton vs Boreham Wood preview

Boreham Wood are looking to become only the second non-league team in FA Cup history – after Lincoln in 2016/17 – to make it to the FA Cup quarter-finals when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Premier League side Everton on Thursday.

Boreham Wood progressed to the fifth round by beating Championship side Bournemouth in the fourth round thanks to a goal from 37-year-old Mark Ricketts. Bournemouth, who themselves were only relegated from the Premier League last season, sent on the likes of star-striker Dominic Solanke to try and snatch the result back. But the non-league side survived to set up a fascinating clash with Everton.

Prior to that historic victory for the club, Boreham Wood also beat Eastleigh, Barnet, St. Albans City, and AFC Wimbledon during the early rounds, and the National League side, to this point, have won every game without conceding a single goal.

Everton, meanwhile, beat EPL relegation rivals Brentford by four goals to one in the fourth round to set up Thursday’s clash against the National League title contenders. Goals from Yerry Mina, Richarlison, Mason Holgate, and Andros Townsend helped the toffees get past the Bees almost a month ago.

The switch to the FA Cup is likely to be welcomed by new boss Frank Lampard. The former Chelsea star finds his team struggling in 16th place in the league table and was left speechless after they were not awarded a penalty by either the referee or the VAR assistant referee despite a clear handball by Rodri in the EPL clash with Man City at the weekend.

The woeful decision cost Everton a penalty kick and, in all likelihood, a crucial point for their survival bid.

The chance to switch focus to the FA Cup should provide a welcome respite for Frank Lampard’s squad and a chance for some of the fringe players and new acquisitions to play their way into form. But, of course, this all relies on an Everton win, and, though a quarter-final berth is expected such was the luck of the draw, Lampard will know that Boreham Wood aren’t likely to go down without a fight – exactly as Bournemouth found out in the last round.

Everton have only won three of their last 10 games at home at Goodison Park, which will give Gerrard’s men plenty of encouragement that they can get a positive result. But, make no mistake, a win for Boreham Wood would almost certainly go down in football history as one of the biggest underdog stories of all time.

All in all, it should be an entertaining match. And, if you’re looking to follow the events at Goodison Park as they unfold online, remember that you can live stream the game for free at bet365 just as long as you’ve got a funded betting account (£5+).

Everton vs Boreham Wood team news

Everton team news

Everton will once again be without star-striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (abductor). The England international will join the likes of Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, Yerry Mina, and Ben Godfrey in the treatment room.

Manager Frank Lampard will also have to work around the unavailability of Donny van de Beek, Dele Alli, and Anwar El Ghazi who are all cup-tied for Thursday’s match.

Everton predicted line-up

Begovic; Patterson, Branthwaite, Keane, Mykolenko; Townsend, Gomes, Allan, Gordon; Richarlison, Rondon

Boreham Wood team news

Boreham Wood defender Jamal Fyfield is thought to have made a recovery from his hamstring injury and could feature for the non-league side at Goodison Park. But Kane Smith is likely to miss out.

The man who scored the most famous goal in the club’s history, Mark Ricketts is also struggling with injury and is likely to be a game-time decision for manager Luke Gerrard.

Boreham Wood predicted lineup

Ashby-Hammond; Stevens, Evans, Stephens; Lewis, Comley, Raymond, Rees, Mendy; Marsh, Boden

