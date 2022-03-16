Everton v Newcastle top five betting offers and free bets for Premier League match

Newcastle looking to pile up misery on Everton who they play tonight at the Goodison Park.
Everton take on Newcastle at home in a Premier League encounter at the Goodison Park.
Everton v Newcastle betting tips and prediction
Quite obviously, seeing Everton play Championship football next season sounds very strange. The Toffees are a historic club but then again, history matters very little if you’re not performing well. Just ask Manchester United.
Frank Lampard’s arrival at the dugout has not improved the club’s fortunes. Last week, they tasted defeat for the fourth straight time in the league. The Merseysiders are above the relegation zone for now and have a three-game cushion over the likes of Leeds United, Watford, Burnley and Brentford.
However, that cushion might not be enough if they continue performing as abysmally as they have been all season long.
With eight defeats in the last nine league games, relegation looms large.
Can Lampard revive this ailing giants?
In stark contrast, Newcastle are rising higher up the league standings after being stuck in the relegation zone for the most part of the campaign. The arrival of Eddie Howe and more importantly, the club’s ownership change has been the reason why the Magpies are slowly moving on from a relegation fight.
They were very unlucky to leave Stamford Bridge empty-handed at the weekend due to a Kai Havertz goal right at the death.
The Tyne and Wear side had taken 20 points from eight games before that defeat and another win could move them ahead of Brighton and even Leicester for the time being.
Everton are likely to struggle for a point in this game which means that their problems are only going to multiply.
Everton v Newcastle betting tips: Newcastle to win
