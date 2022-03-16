Everton v Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Everton take on highflying Newcastle United at the Goodison Park with a relegation battle still very likely.
Everton v Newcastle preview
Quite obviously, seeing Everton play Championship football next season sounds very strange. The Toffees are a historic club but then again, history matters very little if you’re not performing well. Just ask Manchester United.
Frank Lampard’s arrival at the dugout has not improved the club’s fortunes. Last week, they tasted defeat for the fourth straight time in the league. The Merseysiders are above the relegation zone for now and have a three-game cushion over the likes of Leeds United, Watford, Burnley and Brentford.
However, that cushion might not be enough if they continue performing as abysmally as they have been all season long.
With eight defeats in the last nine league games, relegation looms large.
Can Lampard revive this ailing giants?
In stark contrast, Newcastle are rising higher up the league standings after being stuck in the relegation zone for the most part of the campaign. The arrival of Eddie Howe and more importantly, the club’s ownership change has been the reason why the Magpies are slowly moving on from a relegation fight.
They were very unlucky to leave Stamford Bridge empty-handed at the weekend due to a Kai Havertz goal right at the death.
The Tyne and Wear side had taken 20 points from eight games before that defeat and another win could move them ahead of Brighton and even Leicester for the time being.
Everton are likely to struggle for a point in this game which means that their problems are only going to multiply.
Everton v Newcastle team news
Everton team news
Kenny’s red card means that Michael Keane is to return to the fold. Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph and Tom Davies are still out injured while star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a major doubt.
Dele Alli or Alan might start in midfield with Richarlison, Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon looking to end the club’s barren run.
Everton predicted line-up
Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Allan, Doucoure, Alli; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray
Newcastle team news
For the visitors, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden are long-term absentees. Federico Fernandez is nearing full fitness but might not be ready for the game against Everton.
Allan Saint-Maximin will be eager for a start ahead of Miguel Almiron.
Newcastle predicted lineup
Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin
