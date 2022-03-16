Everton v Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Everton take on highflying Newcastle United at the Goodison Park with a relegation battle still very likely.

How to watch Everton v Newcastle live stream for free

Sign up to Livescore by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Everton v Newcastle live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Everton v Newcastle live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Livescore – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Everton v Newcastle preview

Quite obviously, seeing Everton play Championship football next season sounds very strange. The Toffees are a historic club but then again, history matters very little if you’re not performing well. Just ask Manchester United.

Frank Lampard’s arrival at the dugout has not improved the club’s fortunes. Last week, they tasted defeat for the fourth straight time in the league. The Merseysiders are above the relegation zone for now and have a three-game cushion over the likes of Leeds United, Watford, Burnley and Brentford.

However, that cushion might not be enough if they continue performing as abysmally as they have been all season long.

With eight defeats in the last nine league games, relegation looms large.

Can Lampard revive this ailing giants?

In stark contrast, Newcastle are rising higher up the league standings after being stuck in the relegation zone for the most part of the campaign. The arrival of Eddie Howe and more importantly, the club’s ownership change has been the reason why the Magpies are slowly moving on from a relegation fight.

They were very unlucky to leave Stamford Bridge empty-handed at the weekend due to a Kai Havertz goal right at the death.

The Tyne and Wear side had taken 20 points from eight games before that defeat and another win could move them ahead of Brighton and even Leicester for the time being.

Everton are likely to struggle for a point in this game which means that their problems are only going to multiply.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Everton v Newcastle team news

Everton team news

Kenny’s red card means that Michael Keane is to return to the fold. Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph and Tom Davies are still out injured while star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a major doubt.

Dele Alli or Alan might start in midfield with Richarlison, Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon looking to end the club’s barren run.

Everton predicted line-up

Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Allan, Doucoure, Alli; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

Newcastle team news

For the visitors, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden are long-term absentees. Federico Fernandez is nearing full fitness but might not be ready for the game against Everton.

Allan Saint-Maximin will be eager for a start ahead of Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle predicted lineup

Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Everton v Newcastle free bets