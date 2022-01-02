Football Betting Tips – Everton v Brighton preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 14:00 GMT, Goodison Park.
Everton v Brighton preview
Everton v Brighton team news
Everton possible starting lineup: Pickford; Coleman, Branthwaite, Keane, Godfrey; Allan, Doucoure, Gomes; Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon
Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Sanchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Burn, Cucurella; Bissouma, Mwepu; Mac Allister, Lallana, March; Maupay
Everton v Brighton form guide
Everton v Brighton betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Everton v Brighton from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Everton – 17/10
• Draw – 21/10
• Brighton– 15/8
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 21/20
• Under – 10/11
Everton v Brighton prediction
Prediction: Bet on a draw at 21/10 with Betfred
