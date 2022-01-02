Countries
everton v brighton preview prediction and betting tips

Football Betting Tips – Everton v Brighton preview & prediction

Everton will be hoping to pick up a home win when they take on Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 14:00 GMT, Goodison Park. 

Everton v Brighton preview

The Toffees are currently 15th in the league table and manager Rafa Benitez is under immense pressure to turn things around.
 
Meanwhile, Brighton are 10th in the league table and they have been difficult to beat in recent weeks.
 
The visitors will fancy their chances of picking up an important win away from home at Goodison Park this weekend.

Everton v Brighton team news

Everton possible starting lineup: Pickford; Coleman, Branthwaite, Keane, Godfrey; Allan, Doucoure, Gomes; Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Sanchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Burn, Cucurella; Bissouma, Mwepu; Mac Allister, Lallana, March; Maupay

Everton v Brighton form guide

Everton have an impressive home record against Brighton but they are coming into this contest on the back of four defeats and a draw in their last six league matches.
 
The Toffees have beaten Brighton in the last four home meetings and it will be interesting to see if they can produce a match-winning performance here.
 
Meanwhile, Brighton have drawn six of their last seven away matches in the Premier League and they are unbeaten in five of their last six league games.

Everton v Brighton betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Everton v Brighton from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Everton 17/10
• Draw – 21/10
• Brighton– 15/8

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 21/20
• Under – 10/11

Everton v Brighton prediction

Both teams are capable of picking up a win here and this should be a fascinating contest.
 
Brighton are in slightly better form compared to Everton and they will be hoping to grind out something from this contest.
 
The two teams are likely to share the spoils and a draw seems likely.
 

Prediction: Bet on a draw at 21/10 with Betfred

