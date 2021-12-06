Football Betting Tips – Everton v Arsenal preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, Goodison Park.
Everton v Arsenal preview
Everton v Arsenal team news
Everton are without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Salomon Rondon, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Tom Davies, Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina due to injuries.
Arsenal are without Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac.
Everton possible starting line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon; Gray; Richarlison
Arsenal possible starting line-up: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang
Everton v Arsenal form guide
Everton v Arsenal betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Everton v Arsenal from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Everton – 13/5
• Draw – 5/2
• Arsenal – 11/10
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Everton v Arsenal prediction
Prediction: Arsenal to win at 11/10 with Betfred
