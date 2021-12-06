Football Betting Tips – Everton v Arsenal preview & prediction

Everton will be looking to end their abysmal run of form with a win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday night.

Match Info

Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, Goodison Park.

Everton v Arsenal preview

Everton are in horrendous form right now and the 4-1 defeat in the Merseyside derby has put Rafa Benitez under immense pressure. The Spaniard’s future is currently uncertain and he will need to turn things around at Goodison Park in order to hold on to his job.

The Toffees are currently 16th in the Premier League table and they are on a winless run. The home fans will be desperate for a big performance here. A win over Arsenal could give them a huge morale boost and help get their campaign back on track.

Arsenal are four points adrift of the Champions League positions and the Gunners will be looking to close in on the top four with a win here. They were beaten 3-2 by Manchester United last time out and Mikel Arteta will fancy his side’s chances of getting all three points against a below par Everton side.

Everton v Arsenal team news

Everton are without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Salomon Rondon, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Tom Davies, Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina due to injuries.

Arsenal are without Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac.

Everton possible starting line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon; Gray; Richarlison

Arsenal possible starting line-up: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Everton v Arsenal form guide

Everton have lost six of their last seven Premier League matches and they have conceded 16 goals in that period. They will be up against an Arsenal side that has won four of their last six Premier League games.

Furthermore, the Londoners have kept a clean sheet in all four wins. Their only defeats were against Liverpool and Manchester United.

That said, Everton are unbeaten in four of their last six meetings against the Gunners and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off a win here.

Everton v Arsenal betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Everton v Arsenal from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Everton – 13/5

• Draw – 5/2

• Arsenal – 11/10

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10

• Under – 7/10

Everton v Arsenal prediction

Arsenal are the better team heading into this contest and they will be motivated to pick up all three points after the defeat at Old Trafford. The Londoners will feel that this is a good opportunity for them to fix their poor head to head record against the Toffees while they are at their rock bottom.

Everton have no confidence or momentum right now and they are likely to fall short here.

Prediction: Arsenal to win at 11/10 with Betfred

