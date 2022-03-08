Everton relegation odds: Toffees in sticky situation after Tottenham hammering

Yesterday evening saw Everton completely capitulate, shipping five goals in a thrashing by Tottenham. They now sit in 17th position, just one place and one point above the relegation zone, and there are real concerns around Goodison Park that the Toffees could be playing Championship football next season.

Everton humiliated by rampant Spurs

Working out how Spurs will play is a guessing game, but yesterday they ran amok over an uninspired Everton side. In fact, Spurs didn’t even need to reach top gear against the Toffees and still managed to put five goals past Jordan Pickford, who had a birthday to forget.

An embarrassing own goal from Michael Keane started proceedings, before Pickford let a shot from Son go under his body. Kane would then score a wonderful finish, before Reguilon added a fourth. Kane then finished the rout with a sublime volley.

Everton defence struggle to contain Spurs

While Everton were poor going forward, it was their defence that really looked weak. In fact, Jamie Carragher described the defence as “Championship.” If they’re going to stay up, Lampard must find a way to shore up the leaky back-line – a task that won’t be easy judging by yesterday’s evidence.

At least there was one reason to smile for Everton yesterday – the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The striker has been missed for a while now, and Everton fans will hope his presence will at least make Everton a bigger attacking threat, even if the defence remains a weak one.

Could Everton go down?

There’s no reason why Everton couldn’t go down. So called “big” clubs have dropped out of the league before – just look at Leeds, Newcastle and Aston Villa. It would be a shock if the Toffees ended up in the Championship, but it would also be deserved, as they’ve been exceptionally poor this season.

A look at the Premier League games to come for Everton makes for scary reading, as they certainly don’t have an easy run-in. They have 11 Premier League fixtures remaining, during which they’ll play West Ham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal. With their current form, it’s tough to see them getting any points from those games.

Things therefore hinge on whether they can get three points from the so-called “weaker” teams – teams like Newcastle, Watford and Brentford. Fail to get wins against these sides and there’s a very real chance Everton will find themselves going down at the end of the season.

Everton relegation odds

What do the bookies think about Everton’s chances of going down this season? We looked at bet365 and fans should be pleased to hear that Everton are only fifth favourites to drop down to the Championship.

Here are the bet365 odds on relegation from the Premier League:

With odds of 3/1 and the string of tough fixtures yet to come for the Toffees, a bet on them to be relegated at odds of 3/1 might not be a bad idea.