Everton relegation odds after defeat: 10/1 to be relegated

Everton suffered heartbreak today, despite leading twice they were defeated by Brentford and are now involved in a final day relegation battle.
What are the best odds for Everton to be relegated?
If you think that Everton will be relegated this season, 888sport are offering odds of 10/1 for them to be relegated.
It is clear the bookies believe they will avoid the drop due to the poor form of Burnley and Leeds United, but it is well worth a punt on them being relegated
Who should I bet on to be relegated?
It seems really unlikely that Everton will be relegated, despite looking in recent months that they were in real trouble. Frank Lampard has done a good job turning their form around, and they will have just about done enough to stay up.
They need other results to go their way in the next week to keep their fate in their own hands, but it is going to be a nervy week for Everton fans.
On the final day of the season, Leeds United travel to Brentford and Burnley host Newcastle United. Neither of these game will be easy, and the team going into the final day out of the relegation zone will be confident they can survive the drop.
Our money would be on Leeds United to go down based on the game in hand Burnley over them.
Back Everton to be relegated @ 10/1 with 888sport
