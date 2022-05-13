Eurovision Odds, Betting Tips and Free Bet: Ukraine Odds-On Favourites

With the annual Eurovision Song Contest final set to place on Saturday, we’ve taken a look at the latest odds and who are being tipped to win this year’s crown.

Latest Eurovision Odds

Eurovision Betting Tips For 2022 Competition

Eurovision Betting Tip – Ukraine To Win Eurovision @ 1/3 with bet365

The Eurovision Song Contest has reached its climax, with Saturday’s final fast approaching. The competition is being broadcasted live from the Pala Olimpico in Turin, following Italy’s victory last year with rock band Måneskin.

The UK’s contestant, Sam Ryder, is competing with his song called “Space Man” which has the potential be the UK’s first victory since 1997.

While the UK have made their way up to third in the betting market over the past week, other nations are also fancied with Italy’s duo Mahmood & Blanco performing their song “Brividi” in the hope of claiming a second successive victory for their nation, while Sweden are inevitably in the mix given their track record with contestant Cornelia Jakobs performing “Hold Me Closer”.

This year’s outright favourites are Ukraine however, and given their current situation with the Russian invasion, their song is likely to invoke a wave of emotion from fans across the world.

The Ukrainian representatives qualified for the final after being voted through, and have a truly unique song – the Kalush Orchestra has a potential winner that combines a multitude of genres while staying true to their Ukrainian roots.

As evident in the table, it is seemingly Ukraine’s year to win the Eurovision and bring at least some cheer to the people back at home.

It would be the nations first win since 2016 when Jamala performed the wonderful “1944″ track.

With the grand final taking place on Saturday 14th May, it seems very likely we will see Ukraine triumph with voters everywhere likely to back them this year.

Fortunately, if they do end up winning (which seems to be the most likely scenario), it will be on merit with “Stefania” already earning high praise during the auditions.

Nations Through to the Final

Belgium – Jérémie Makiese: Miss You

– Jérémie Makiese: Miss You Czech Republic – We Are Domi: Lights Off

– We Are Domi: Lights Off Azerbaijan – Nadir Rustamli: Fade To Black

– Nadir Rustamli: Fade To Black Poland – Ochman: River

– Ochman: River Finland – The Rasmus: Jezebel

– The Rasmus: Jezebel Estonia – Stefan: Hope

– Stefan: Hope Australia – Sheldon Riley: Not The Same

– Sheldon Riley: Not The Same Sweden – Cornelia Jakobs: Hold Me Closer

– Cornelia Jakobs: Hold Me Closer Romania – WRS: Llámame

– WRS: Llámame Serbia – Konstrakta: In corpore sano

Eurovision Betting Tip – Ukraine To Win Eurovision @ 1/3 with bet365

Best Betting Sites For Eurovison Free Bets

Already a signed up? There are plenty more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

Who Will Win Based on Eurovision Odds?

Based on the implied Eurovision Odds from bet365.