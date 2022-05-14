Countries
Eurovision Betting Tips, Odds, Predictions & Free Bet For 2022 Contest

With the annual Eurovision Song Contest final set to place on Saturday, we’ve taken a look at the latest odds and who are being tipped to win this year’s crown.

Latest Eurovision Odds

Nation Betting Odds to Win Eurovison
Ukraine 1/3 at bet365
UK 6/1 at bet365
Sweden 7/1 at bet365
Italy 12/1 at bet365
Spain 16/1 at bet365
Poland 50/1 at bet365
Greece 50/1 at bet365
Serbia 50/1 at bet365
Norway 80/1 at bet365

Eurovision Betting Tips For 2022 Contest

Eurovision Betting Tip – Ukraine To Win Eurovision @ 1/3 with bet365

The Eurovision Song Contest has reached its climax, with Saturday’s final fast approaching. The competition is being broadcasted live from the Pala Olimpico in Turin, following Italy’s victory last year with rock band Måneskin.

The UK’s contestant, Sam Ryder, is competing with his song called “Space Man” which has the potential be the UK’s first victory since 1997.

While the UK have made their way up to third in the betting market over the past week, other nations are also fancied with Italy’s duo Mahmood & Blanco performing their song “Brividi” in the hope of claiming a second successive victory for their nation, while Sweden are inevitably in the mix given their track record with contestant Cornelia Jakobs performing “Hold Me Closer”.

This year’s outright favourites are Ukraine however, and given their current situation with the Russian invasion, their song is likely to invoke a wave of emotion from fans across the world.

The Ukrainian representatives qualified for the final after being voted through, and have a truly unique song – the Kalush Orchestra has a potential winner that combines a multitude of genres while staying true to their Ukrainian roots.

As evident in the table, it is seemingly Ukraine’s year to win the Eurovision and bring at least some cheer to the people back at home.

It would be the nations first win since 2016 when Jamala performed the wonderful “1944″ track.

With the grand final taking place on Saturday 14th May, it seems very likely we will see Ukraine triumph with voters everywhere likely to back them this year.

Fortunately, if they do end up winning (which seems to be the most likely scenario), it will be on merit with “Stefania” already earning high praise during the auditions.

Nations Through to the Final

  • Czech Republic
  • Romania
  • Portugal
  • Finland
  • Switzerland
  • France
  • Norway
  • Armenia
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • Ukraine
  • Germany
  • Lithuania
  • Azerbaijan
  • Belgium
  • Greece
  • Iceland
  • Moldova
  • Sweden
  • Australia
  • United Kingdom
  • Poland
  • Serbia
  • Estonia

Who Will Win Based on Eurovision Odds?

Based on the implied Eurovision Odds from bet365.

Nation Implied probability to Win Eurovision
Ukraine 75%
UK 14.3%
Sweden 12.5%
Italy 7.7%
Spain 5.9%
Poland 2%
Greece 2%
Serbia 2%
Norway 1.2%

 

