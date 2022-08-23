European Masters Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After Maximilian Kieffer triumphed at the Czech Masters last week at Albatross Golf Resort, this week attentions turn back to the DP World Tour for the 2022 Omega European Masters from Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Switzerland.

Some huge names in the world of golf travel to Valais looking to claim victory on European soil. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

After the Czech Masters last week, the DP World Tour is back on the road, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in the Switzerland? So without further ado, here are our European Masters betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Valais, Switzerland.

European Masters Preview

After a compelling D+D Real Czech Masters last week at Albatross Golf Resort, this week is the turn of the European Masters. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to Switzerland this week in a bid to win this stellar event. Golf in Switzerland is few and far between, so this week should be an exciting one on the DP World Tour.

The European Masters field will be hopeful of hitting their best form this week, looking to win a sizable share of the €2,000,000 prize pot. The European Masters should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action over in Sierre, Valais.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as former European Ryder Cup players, Victor Dubuisson, Nicolas Colsaerts and Edoardo Molinari feature in the field this week in Wales. New Zealander Ryan Fox and Scottish golfing sensation Robert MacIntyre also feature and are amongst the favourites to lift the European Masters trophy come Sunday afternoon.

Last year, Rasmus Højgaard triumphed as he fended off the likes of Bernd Wiesberger and Henrick Stenson finishing on -13 par after 72 holes. If you think Højgaard has what it takes to defend his Omega European Masters title and go back-to-back here at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, you can get him at a price of 28/1 with Bet UK.

Taking a look at the course itself, the Severiano Ballesteros course at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club is a real masterpiece. The course was created by none other than Seve himself in 1995 with golf magazines classifying the course as one of the nicest in the world. It is a par 72 and overlooks the Rhone valley, with glorious mountains from Matterhorn to Mont Blanc facing you making the course a truly majestic setting.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 European Masters this week at the Severiano Ballesteros course, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Valais, Switzerland.

European Masters Betting Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

European Masters Tip 1: Ryan Fox To Win @ 18/1 with Bet UK

Our best bet for the 2022 European Masters this week from Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, is the New Zealand golfing sensation, Ryan Fox.

Fox has been arguably the standout player on the DP World Tour this season, with one win and a handful of top five and ten finishes to his name too.

The 35-year-old won the Ras Al Khaimah Classic back in February, absolutely blitzing the rest of the field and winning by five strokes to Ross Fisher in second. Fox also has some excellent finishes this season at the Irish Open, where he finished second, the BMW International Open, where he finished third, and the KLM Open, where he finished second.

All of these performances have come in the last three months, so it is safe to say that Fox is a man in form and is one to watch out for this week in Switzerland. The Australasian also has a handful of Top 10 finishes this season to add to his plethora of Top 5s and wins.

The New Zealander doesn’t have any faults in his game as far as we are concerned, with insane accuracy off the tee, a stellar iron game, as well as a fantastic short game and astute putting game.

Tis course is one that could really suit Fox too, so don’t be surprised to see his name cropping up at the very top of the leaderboard once again this week on the DP World Tour come Sunday afternoon.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 18/1 with Bet UK.

European Masters Tip 2: Marcel Schneider To Win and Each-Way @ 60/1 with Bet UK

Our each-way selection this week at the Omega European Masters is German golfing star and one of the European Tour’s form men, Marcel Schneider.

Schneider comes here fresh off the back of a stellar showing at the Czech Masters last week, where he finished in a tie for sixth place, just four shots behind the winner.

The German golf star was well in contention teeing off on Sunday, but only shot a -1 71 and fell down the leaderboard due to his frustrating final round.

However, there were far more positives than negatives for the 32-year-old, who played well for the majority of the tournament and looked great off the tee as well as holing a serious amount of difficult putts.

If Schneider can follow up last weeks showing with yet another great week of golf this week in Switzerland, there is no reason why he can’t pick up his first win on the DP World Tour.

Comes here in good form and will be happy with where his golf game is at at present. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 60/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Fox and Schneider are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Rasmus Hojgaard @ 28/1, Sean Crocker @ 35/1, Matt Wallace @ 40/1, Marcus Kinhult @ 60/1 and Lucas Bjerregaard @ 90/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

