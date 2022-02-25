Europa League winner odds – Barcelona favourites to lift trophy

We’re now down to the last 16 in the Europa League, and it’s looking like being a cracking tournament from here on in. Huge names like Barcelona and Sevilla are involved, and football fans are looking forward to some blockbuster encounters over the coming weeks.

On this page, we’re going to be taking you through the odds on the Europa League, showing you which teams are favourites, which are outsiders, and which the bookies think have no chance of lifting the trophy.

Latest odds on 2021/22 Europa League winner

Much of the time, the Europa League is seen as a side attraction – an accompaniment to the main course of the Champions League. However, this season sees more big-name teams than ever before still in the tournament, all looking to take the trophy and guarantee Champions League football next season.

Barcelona are undoubtedly the biggest name in the draw, while another couple of Spanish teams – Sevilla and Real Betis – will also fancy their chances. England are represented by just West Ham, while Scotland still have Rangers in the draw, after their stunning victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Other teams also still in contention to win the tournament are RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Porto, Lyon and Bayer Leverkusen. Why not take a look below and see the odds of winning the Europa League for all remaining teams?

2021/22 Europa League winner: Implied odds

Implied odds show exactly how likely a bookmaker thinks a team is to win. You can check out the 2021/22 Europa League implied odds below.

Barcelona 25% Sevilla 16.7% RB Leipzig 14.3% Atalanta 12.5% West Ham 7.7% Real Betis 6.7% Porto 6.7% Rangers 5.9% Lyon 5.9% Bayer Leverkusen 4.8% Monaco 4.8% Eintracht Frankfurt 2.9% Braga 1.2% Red Star Belgrade 1.2% Galatasaray 1% Spartak Moscow 1%

