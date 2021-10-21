The Europa League gets back underway this evening, and we’ve got some West Ham United vs Racing Genk betting tips to share ahead of the crucial Group H clash. Read on to get details on an 8/1 PickYourPunt offer at Betfred, as well as a Bet £10 Get £30 promo.

Join Betfred to get enhanced 8/1 odds on the West Ham vs Genk Europa League fixture

West Ham United vs Racing Genk

Europa League

London Olympic Stadium

Thursday, October 21 at 20:00 BST

BT Sport

Betfred is offering an exclusive Europa League PickYourPunt promo to all Sportslens readers. By clicking any link in this article, you can bet on West Ham To Win To Nil, Over 2.5 Goals, 6 Or More Corners & Antonio To Score at enhanced odds of 8/1.

At 8/1, a £10 stake on today’s PickYourPunt Betfred special returns £90!

West Ham United vs Genk: How to get 8/1 enhanced odds at Betfred

To get 8/1 enhanced odds on tonight’s Betfred Europa League PickYourPunt: West Ham To Win To Nil, Over 2.5 Goals, 6 Or More Corners & Antonio To Score, just follow the instructions below:

Click any link on this page to go to Betfred Once you’ve made your way to Betfred via the link, the enhanced 8/1 PickYourPunt odds will appear on your betting slip in the top right corner of the screen Make a deposit (if you haven’t already) and place a min wager of £5 If West Ham win by X goals nil, over 2.5 goals are scored (combined), there are 6 or more corners in the match & Antonio scores for West Ham, Betfred will pay out at enhanced 8/1 odds.

Get 8/1 odds on West Ham To Win To Nil, Over 2.5 Goals, 6 Or More Corners & Antonio To Score vs Genk at Betfred

West Ham United vs Genk betting tips: Why bet on West Ham to win & keep a clean sheet

There are several reasons why David Moyes’ West Ham side winning and keeping a clean sheet looks a viable bet:

Racing Genk have lost their last three matches away from home and their last three matches in all comps.

West Ham United have kept three clean sheets in their last five games in all competitions (vs. Manchester United, Rapid Vienna, and Everton)

West Ham are yet to concede a single goal in the Europa League, having won both opening games 2-0.

West Ham have won four of their last five games in all comps, scoring eight and conceding just three.

West Ham United vs Genk betting tips: Why bet on over 2.5 goals in the match?

Genk have been reasonably proficient in front of goal in the Belgian league, scoring an average of 2.0 goals (approx) per game. On the big European nights, however, John van den Brom’s side have struggled to put the ball in the net, scoring just once in the Europa League to date.

So, for this part of the accumulative bet to come in without disrupting the previous line that dictates that the Hammers must keep a clean sheet, Michail Antonio, Declan Rice, and co. need to win 3-0+. We think they will, too – here’s why:

West Ham have already proven that they know where the goal is this season. Moyes’ team stuck four past Newcastle and Leicester in the EPL.

Genk lost 0-3 in their last Europa League tie, a home clash vs Dinamo Zagreb who West Ham easily disposed of 2-0 away from home in Week-1.

Click here to get 8/1 odds on Sportslens’ exclusive PickYourPunt for the West Ham vs Genk Europa League game at Betfred

West Ham United vs Genk betting tips: Why bet on Michail Antonio to score vs Genk?

Michail Antonio returned from injury in time for West Ham’s defeat of Everton in the EPL on Sunday. The Jamaican-English powerhouse striker didn’t manage to get himself on the scoresheet that afternoon but is expected to start vs Genk tonight as he bids to reclaim full fitness and top form.

Antonio is West Ham United‘s all-time record goalscorer in the EPL with 51 goals to his name, and he’s already off the mark in the Europa League having scored vs Dinamo Zagreb in Week-1.

West Ham United vs Genk betting tips: Why bet on 6 corners in the match?

When West Ham played Dinamo Zagreb in Week-1, there were 10 total corners tallied in the match between the two sides (seven forced by West Ham).

Against Rapid Wien on matchday 2, there were nine total corners, of which West Ham were responsible for eight.

To date, West Ham have come in over the corner count on both Europa League outings, and we’re backing them to do the same tonight.

Click here to get 8/1 odds on Sportslens’ exclusive PickYourPunt for the West Ham vs Genk Europa League game at Betfred

Thursday’s Europa League Free Bet

Any newcomer to Betfred is eligible to claim this exclusive offer when they sign up: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + 30 free spins at the casino.

To claim £30 in free bets at Betfred, simply follow the instructions below:

Click any link in this segment to go to the Betfred site Sign up for a new account, remembering to use the promo code SPORTS60 Place a qualifying bet of £10, or more on any sporting event Once your qualifying bet settles, Betfred will credit your account with £30 in Free Bets + 30 free spins at the casino

Click here to get £30 in Free Bets at Betfred