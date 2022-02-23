Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipines
Home News europa league betting offers free bets

Europa League betting offers and free bets

Updated

9 mins ago

on

Villarreal Celebrating Europa League Win

EUROPA LEAGUE football is back and currently mid-way through the round of 16 fixtures. With big names still in the draw, such as Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, Europe’s secondary club tournament is building up to be an exciting one this season. If you want to bet on the tournament, keep reading to see where you can find the best Europa League free bets.

Europa League betting offers and free bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
8 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.8
Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.7
Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
Claim Bonus
Learn More
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Mobile only. First single bet only. Max stake £/€10. Available from 8am 25/11/21 until 16:30pm 28/11/21 or until customers first bet is placed. Customers can place one bet on the Chelsea v Man United Special only. One bet per customer, household and IP address only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.7
Claim Bonus
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2022
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
Read review
Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
#1 TRUSTED UK BOOKIE

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
Claim Bonus
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

£20 Cash Back If 1st Bet is Lost

  • Paddy’s Rewards Club
  • Football acca insurance
  • Excellent iOS & Android apps
9.5
Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Best bookmakers for Europa League free bets

Looking to find the best Europa League free bets? If so, check out the sites below, all of which have superb bonus offers to claim.

  1. bet365 – Best selection and widest range of Europa League markets
  2. Betfred – Consistently high Europa League odds
  3. BetUK – New sportsbook with great Europa League welcome offer
  4. BoyleSports – Best bookmaker for Europa League Price Boosts
  5. 888sport – Superb Europa League enhanced odds

Last season saw something of a surprise, as Villarreal took home the trophy, beating Manchester United in the final. However, the Yellow Submarine are in this year’s Champions League knockout stages, meaning we’ll have a new champion this year.

The biggest name in the competition this year is undoubtedly Barcelona, who find themselves in Europe’s less glamorous tournament after their shock elimination from the Champions League. However, they’re not currently favourites to win the trophy – fellow Spanish side Sevilla have that honour.

Atalanta are also a fancied team in the draw, along with fellow Italians Napoli, who are currently locked in a tight battle with Barcelona to progress to the next round. Only one English team, West Ham, remains in the competition, while Scotland are represented by Rangers.

For German football fans, the flag is being flown by Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt. Other strong teams still in the draw not mentioned above include Lyon, Lazio, Porto, Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Monaco. As you can see, the Europa League really is stacked with big names and top players this year!

Europa League odds and free bets

bet365 Europa League betting offer: Bet £10 Get £50 in Bet Credits

Head over to bet365 to claim one of the best Europa League betting offers around, worth up to £50 in bet credits.

Simply place a £10 wager and you’ll then find that you’re given £50 in free bets to use throughout the sportsbook, including on Europa League matches.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Betfred Europa League betting offer: Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

You’ll also find a tasty bonus when you make your way to Betfred using the link we’ve provided below.

It’s worth a massive £60 in bonuses – £20 of which is to use in the sportsbook – and you can grab it simply by making a £10 qualifying bet.

Betfred news default

542 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

BoyleSports Europa League betting offer: Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

BoyleSports also offer new customers looking to bet on the Europa League a great betting offer.

Head over there using the link below and sign up. Then simply place a £10 bet, after which you’ll receive £30 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Virgin Bet Europa League betting offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Another fantastic Europa League betting offer can be found by anyone heading to Virgin Bet using the link below.

As with the other free bet offers on this page, you’ll simply need to bet £10, after which you’ll receive £20 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet UK Europa League betting offer: Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Looking for yet another fantastic Europa League betting offer? If so, you’ll also find one when you head over to Bet UK.

As with the other free bets on this page, it’s incredibly simple to claim. Just wager £10 in the sportsbook and you’ll then get £30 in free bets.

Bet UK default news

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

LiveScore Bet Europa League betting offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

If you head over to LiveScore Bet using the link below, you’ll be able to claim yet another fantastic free bets bonus.

Once there, sign up for an account and then make a deposit. You’ll then simply need to bet £10 in order to receive their £20 bonus.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Paddy Power Europa League betting offer: £20 Cashback on Losing Bets

Finally, you’ll find another great Europa League promotion over at Paddy Power, which you can claim when you follow the link below.

All you need to do is sign up and then deposit, before placing a £20 bet. If that bet is a losing one, you’ll receive a £20 free bet.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens