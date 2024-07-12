This is it! After four weeks of relentless battle, all that remains is one last game — the final of the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024). Will Spain become the first team to claim four European crowns or will England win their first major trophy since 1966?

Continue reading to know what we think about the contest and learn where you can watch it in the United States.

EURO 2024 Final: Spain vs England – Date, Time & Where To Watch In The United States

Spain and England will face off in the EURO 2024 final at the hallowed grounds of the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The mouth-watering contest between the two heavyweights will kick off at 9 PM local time / 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT on Sunday, July 14.

Fox Sports will cover the final showdown in its entirety, including pre-match analysis and the closing ceremony. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can watch it live on Foxsports.com, Fubo, and the Fox Sports App.

Spain vs England: Preview

What Happened In The Semi-Final?

After beating Germany in the quarter-finals, Spain took on France for a place in the final on Tuesday night, July 9. They started brightly, but Les Bleus drew first blood, with Randal Kolo Muani firing his nation into the lead in the eighth minute. Spain, however, did not lose their cool, and leveled the score 13 minutes later, thanks to a moment of magic from Lamine Yamal.

The right-winger, who will celebrate his 17th birthday on July 13, scored a belter from outside the box, giving France goalkeeper Mike Maignan no chance whatsoever. Four minutes after Yamal’s strike, Dani Olmo scored the second goal for La Roja, with Jules Kounde’s botched clearance helping the midfielder’s case. France could not find a way back into the game and suffered a 2-1 defeat.

On Wednesday, England met the Netherlands for the second EURO 2024 semi-final. Like Spain, they also conceded first, with Xavi Simons firing the Dutch into the lead in the seventh minute. However, England leveled the score only 11 minutes later, courtesy of an exquisite Harry Kane penalty.

Super-sub Ollie Watkins won the game for England in the first minute of injury time, finding the left-hand corner of the Dutch goal with a low strike from the right.

Team News

Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand sat out the semi-final clash with France due to suspension. Given how well they have performed thus far, they should not have trouble getting their place back in Luis de la Fuente’s XI. Alvaro Morata, who picked up an unfortunate knock when a security guard slipped and clattered against him during victory celebrations, should also be fit to lead the line in the final.

Gareth Southgate, on the other hand, has a fully fit England squad and may use the same XI that beat the Netherlands.

Head-To-Head

Spain and England have met 27 times over the years. The Three Lions have the edge in head-to-head stats, with them winning 14 times as compared to Spain’s 10. Three games have ended all square.

England have also been quite dominant in major tournaments. They beat Spain in EURO 1996 and also in the play-off quarter-final in 1968.

Spain vs England: Prediction

Spain have undoubtedly been the best team in EURO 2024. They have played excellent soccer, scored goals, defended well, and, most importantly, have shown excellent composure in adverse conditions. England will undoubtedly provide a tough challenge, but it will be a massive upset if Morata and Co. do not win on Sunday.

We predict Spain will claim a 3-1 win over England in Berlin.