Estonia will look to pick up their first win in the World Cup qualifiers group stage when they take on Belarus this week.

The two sides meet on Friday at 19:45 pm BST.

Estonia are at the bottom of Group E and they will be desperate for the three points here. Meanwhile, Belarus will want to close in on Wales and Czech Republic with a win.

Estonia vs Belarus team news

Estonia will be without the services of Rauno Sappinen for this game.

Estonia possible starting lineup: Hein, Paskotsi, Mets, Tamm, Pikk, Kait, Vassiljev, Sinyavskiy, Poom, Sorga, Anier

Belarus possible starting lineup: Pavlyuchenko, Zolotov, Politevich, Shvetsov, Pechenin, Ebong, Sedko, Yablonski, Shevchenko, Lisakovich, Klimovich

Estonia vs Belarus form guide

Belarus are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive defeats in the World Cup qualifiers. Meanwhile, Estonia were beaten 5-2 by Belgium and they drew 0-0 against Wales last time out.

Estonia are yet to win in the qualifiers and Belarus have one win from five matches.

Estonia vs Belarus betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Estonia vs Belarus from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Estonia – 11/8

• Draw – 11/5

• Belarus – 9/4

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 32/21

• Under – 5/8

Estonia vs Belarus prediction

Both teams will be desperate for the three points and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Belarus and Estonia have conceded 15 goals in the group stages of the qualifiers so far and this could be an open game with a fair few chances for either side.

A high scoring game is on the cards here.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

Get over 2.5 goals at 32/21 with Betfred

