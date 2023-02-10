ESPN Staff Predict Jalen Hurts Will Be Super Bowl MVP

The excitement for Super Bowl LVII is building up with the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to take place this Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. ESPN staff has been making their picks on the big game, including their MVP selection, and the results are in. Almost half of the ESPN staff members believe that Jalen Hurts will be the MVP in the Super Bowl.

Hurts and Mahomes Unsurprisingly Lead ESPN Staff MVP Picks

Jalen Hurts has been impressing fans and experts alike with his performance on the field this season. The former Oklahoma quarterback has been a key player for the Eagles, leading the team to the Super Bowl. His impressive play has caught the attention of former NFL players, Tedy Bruschi, Dan Orlovsky, and RGIII, all of whom have picked Hurts as their MVP for the big game. With odds of +120, Hurts can currently backed to be the Super Bowl MVP with BetOnline.

Super Bowl MVP

Odds for Super Bowl MVP:
Jalen Hurts +120
Patrick Mahomes +120
Travis Kelce +1200
Miles Sanders +2000
AJ Brown +2500
Haason Reddick +2500

+2500 Haason Reddick

+2500

Despite Hurts’ impressive performance, Patrick Mahomes was the next most popular pick among the ESPN staff members. Around 28 percent of the staff members selected Mahomes as their MVP for the Super Bowl.

The former NFL quarterback, Matt Hasselbeck, was among those who selected Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback, is the league’s MVP this season, and many expect him to have a standout performance in the Super Bowl. Mahomes can also be backed at +120 at BetOnline to win the Super Bowl MVP award.

While Hurts and Mahomes are the front runners for the MVP award, there are several other players who could steal the show. Haason Reddick, Travis Kelce, Miles Sanders, and AJ Brown are among the other players who received MVP picks from the ESPN staff. With so many talented players on the field, it’s anyone’s game, and the MVP award could go to anyone.