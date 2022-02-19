Countries
Home News espanyol vs sevilla prediction la liga betting tips odds and free bet

Espanyol vs Sevilla prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

14 hours ago

Espanyol will be hoping to end their winless run when they host Sevilla at the Cornella-El Prat this Sunday. 

Match Info Date: 20th February 2022

Kick-off: 2:00 pm BST, Cornella-El Prat

Espanyol vs Sevilla Prediction

Espanyol are currently enduring a difficult run of form. They have not won any match in the La Liga since their 2-1 victory over Valencia in December.

 

Vicente Moreno’s side have suffered three defeats and two draws in their previous five league matches. They are currently 14th in the standings, having secured 28 points from 24 matches. Espanyol will enter Sunday’s clash on the back of a 2-2 draw against Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Sevilla are currently on a five match unbeaten run in all competitions. They were most recently in action in the Europa League when they outclassed Dinamo Zagreb by 3-1.Ivan Rakitić scored the opener before Lucas Ocampos extended the scoreline. While new arrival Anthony Martial also struck to make it a comfortable victory for Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

We are backing Sevilla to win the away encounter this weekend.

Espanyol vs Sevilla Prediction: Espanyol 1-2 Sevilla @ 6/5 with LiveScore Bet

Espanyol vs Sevilla betting tips

Espanyol have been struggling to perform well in recent weeks. They haven’t managed to claim a victory in the Spanish top-flight since their 2-1 victory over Valencia in December.

They lost 2-1 against Athletic Bilbao earlier this month. However, they managed to take a point off a resurgent Barcelona in their most recent league match.

Meanwhile, Sevilla will be looking to win their third consecutive match in all competitions on Sunday. They will be full of confidence as they defeated Dinamo Zagreb by 3-1 in the Europa League in midweek.
Raul de Tomas has been in spectacular form this season. He has already scored 13 times in 22 La Liga matches so far, while also earning three assists to his name. The amazing footballer has struck in his previous five league matches, including in the most recent encounter against Barcelona. We are backing him to score again on Sunday.

Espanyol vs Sevilla betting tips: Raul de Tomas To Score @ 23/10 with LiveScore Bet.

Espanyol vs Sevilla odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Espanyol vs Sevilla match odds

Espanyol @ 12/5 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 21/10 with LiveScore Bet

Sevilla @ 6/5 with LiveScore Bet 

Over 2.5 goals @ 11/8 with LiveScore Bet

Under 2.5 goals @ 33/50 with LiveScore Bet

Espanyol vs Sevilla free bet

