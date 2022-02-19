Espanyol vs Sevilla prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Espanyol will be hoping to end their winless run when they host Sevilla at the Cornella-El Prat this Sunday.
Match Info Date: 20th February 2022
Kick-off: 2:00 pm BST, Cornella-El Prat
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Espanyol vs Sevilla Prediction
Vicente Moreno’s side have suffered three defeats and two draws in their previous five league matches. They are currently 14th in the standings, having secured 28 points from 24 matches. Espanyol will enter Sunday’s clash on the back of a 2-2 draw against Barcelona.
Meanwhile, Sevilla are currently on a five match unbeaten run in all competitions. They were most recently in action in the Europa League when they outclassed Dinamo Zagreb by 3-1.Ivan Rakitić scored the opener before Lucas Ocampos extended the scoreline. While new arrival Anthony Martial also struck to make it a comfortable victory for Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.
We are backing Sevilla to win the away encounter this weekend.
Espanyol vs Sevilla Prediction: Espanyol 1-2 Sevilla @ 6/5 with LiveScore Bet.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Espanyol vs Sevilla betting tips
Espanyol vs Sevilla betting tips: Raul de Tomas To Score @ 23/10 with LiveScore Bet.
Espanyol vs Sevilla odds
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Espanyol vs Sevilla match odds
Espanyol @ 12/5 with LiveScore Bet
Draw @ 21/10 with LiveScore Bet
Sevilla @ 6/5 with LiveScore Bet
Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid total goals odds
Over 2.5 goals @ 11/8 with LiveScore Bet
Under 2.5 goals @ 33/50 with LiveScore Bet
Espanyol vs Sevilla free bet
With LiveScore Bet, you can avail the amazing offer of Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets