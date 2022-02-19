Countries
Home News espanyol vs sevilla betting offers la liga free bets

Espanyol vs Sevilla betting offers: La Liga free bets

Updated

11 hours ago

on

Sevilla vs Elche 1

Espanyol will return to action on Sunday when they take on Sevilla in the La Liga at the Cornella-El Prat. 

How to claim Espanyol vs Sevilla free bets?

The process for claiming the free bets is straightforward, and we’ve outlined it below.

  • Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below
  • Fill out the registration form with your information, including your age and residence.
  • Make a qualifying deposit and wager on the sportsbook.
  • Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook.

Bet365 Espanyol vs Sevilla betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in Bet Credits

Bet365 is very famous for its lucrative bonuses. You can also avail such great offers from the bookmaker. All you have to do is wager £10 or more and you will get £50 in free bets.

bet365 betting offers

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Betfred Espanyol vs Sevilla free bets: Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Betfred should be your choice if you are looking for some fantastic bonuses. Go to their site and you can get your hands on £60 in free bets by wagering £10.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet Storm Espanyol vs Sevilla free bets: Bet £10 get a £10 free bet

Using the link below, place a £10 free bet by going to Storm Bet and the £10 will be promptly credited to your sportsbook account.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

LiveScore Bet Espanyol vs Sevilla betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

You can choose LiveScore Bet and avail some lucrative offers. Simply make a qualifying bet of £10 and you will get £20 in free bets with LiveScore Bet. Click the link below to head over to the site right now.

LiveScore Bet betting offers

#1 TRUSTED UK BOOKIE

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

9.8
Visit LiveScore Bet
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet UK Espanyol vs Sevilla free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

Bet UK also gives very lucrative offers for its customers. Just head over to the site and you can get your hands on £30 in free bets by making a £10 deposit.

BetUK betting offers

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

9.7
Read review
Visit BetUK
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

BoyleSports Espanyol vs Sevilla free bets: Bet £10 Get £30

If you are looking for some lucrative betting offers, then BoyleSports is there for you. The bookmaker gives you £30 in Free Bets if you just make a £10 qualifying bet after registering through the link below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

888sport Espanyol vs Sevilla betting offer: Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

If you are looking for lucrative bonuses, then you should look no further than 888sport, which gives you £40 in Free Bets from a £10 qualifying bet plus a £10 Casino Bonus.

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Claim Offer
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Virgin Bet Espanyol vs Sevilla free bets: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

Virgin Bet also gives some amazing offers for its customers. Simply go to their site and receive £20 in free bets to use on Espanyol vs Sevilla by making a bet of £10.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
