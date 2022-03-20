Espanyol vs Mallorca live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Espanyol will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Mallorca in the Spanish league this weekend.

Espanyol vs Mallorca live stream

Espanyol vs Mallorca Preview

The home side are currently 12th in the league table and they have picked up just one win from their last six league matches. The home fans will demand a strong performance from the players against a struggling Mallorca side and it remains to be seen whether Espanyol can pick up all three points here. Meanwhile, the visitors have lost their last five league matches in a row and they will be the underdogs setting into this contest. Mallorca are currently unbeaten in four of the last six meetings against Espanyol and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off an upset.

When does Espanyol vs Mallorca kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Espanyol vs Mallorca kicks off at 13:00 pm BST, on the 20th of March, at RCDE Stadium.

Espanyol vs Mallorca Team News

Espanyol team news

The hosts will be without David Lopez this week.

Espanyol predicted line-up vs Mallorca: Garcia; Gil, Calero, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Darder, Bare, Herrera; Puado, De Tomas, Vilhena

Mallorca team news