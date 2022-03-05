Espanyol vs Getafe top five betting offers and free bets for La Liga match

Espanyol will be looking to get their stuttering campaign back on track with a win over Getafe in the Spanish league this weekend.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Espanyol 5/4 Draw 2/1 Getafe 12/5

Espanyol vs Getafe betting tips and prediction

The home side have been in very poor form in recent weeks and they will be under pressure to grind out all three points.

They have failed to win their last six meetings against Getafe and the away side will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.

Getafe have lost just one of their last six league matches and they will be reasonably confident of getting a positive result here.

However, Getafe have been quite disappointing on their travels this season and they have failed to win their last 16 away matches in the Spanish league. They will have to improve on the road in order to grind out all three points here.

Espanyol are without a win in their last six league matches and they have lost three of those contests.

Espanyol vs Getafe betting tips: Getafe win @ 12/5 with bet365