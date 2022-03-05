Espanyol vs Getafe live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Espanyol will be looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat against Villarreal when they take on Getafe in the Spanish league this weekend.
Espanyol vs Getafe live stream
- Click here to join bet365
- Sign up and deposit any amount into your bet365 account
- Start watching the Espanyol vs Getafe live stream at 15:15 GMT
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.
- bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly
- Betfred – Great quality of streams
- BetUK – New site with great streaming options
- LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football
- 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams
If you’re looking to follow the La Liga match between Espanyol vs Getafe, then bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Espanyol vs Getafe live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Espanyol vs Getafe Preview
The home side are coming into this game on the back of a 5-1 defeat and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways. The home fans will demand a strong reaction from the players and it remains to be seen whether Espanyol can pick up the all-important three points.
Meanwhile, Getafe are unbeaten in five of their last six matches but they have failed to win their last two outings. It remains to be seen whether the away side can take advantage of Espanyol’s recent dip in form and grind out an important away win here.
Getafe are unbeaten in their last six meetings against Espanyol and they are in slightly better form compared to the hosts as well.
Watch live sport with bet365
Watch live sport with bet365
When does Espanyol vs Getafe kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Espanyol vs Getafe kicks off at 15:15 pm BST, on the 5th of March, at the RCDE Stadium.
Espanyol vs Getafe Team News
Espanyol team news
The home side will be without the services of Manu Morlanes because of suspension.
Espanyol predicted line-up vs Getafe: Lopez; Vidal, Gomez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Bare; Puado, Herrera, Darder, Vilhena; De Tomas
Getafe team news
Meanwhile, the visitors are without Sabit Abdulai because of an injury. Jorge Cuenca, Carles Alena and Damian Suarez are all suspended.
Getafe predicted line-up vs Espanyol: Soria; Djene, Mitrovic, Iglesias; Dakonam, Rodriguez, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Olivera; Unal, Mayoral
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins