Espanyol vs Getafe live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Espanyol will be looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat against Villarreal when they take on Getafe in the Spanish league this weekend.

Espanyol vs Getafe live stream

Espanyol vs Getafe Preview

The home side are coming into this game on the back of a 5-1 defeat and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways. The home fans will demand a strong reaction from the players and it remains to be seen whether Espanyol can pick up the all-important three points. Meanwhile, Getafe are unbeaten in five of their last six matches but they have failed to win their last two outings. It remains to be seen whether the away side can take advantage of Espanyol’s recent dip in form and grind out an important away win here. Getafe are unbeaten in their last six meetings against Espanyol and they are in slightly better form compared to the hosts as well.

When does Espanyol vs Getafe kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Espanyol vs Getafe kicks off at 15:15 pm BST, on the 5th of March, at the RCDE Stadium.

Espanyol vs Getafe Team News

Espanyol team news

The home side will be without the services of Manu Morlanes because of suspension.

Espanyol predicted line-up vs Getafe: Lopez; Vidal, Gomez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Bare; Puado, Herrera, Darder, Vilhena; De Tomas

Getafe team news

Meanwhile, the visitors are without Sabit Abdulai because of an injury. Jorge Cuenca, Carles Alena and Damian Suarez are all suspended.

Getafe predicted line-up vs Espanyol: Soria; Djene, Mitrovic, Iglesias; Dakonam, Rodriguez, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Olivera; Unal, Mayoral