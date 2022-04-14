Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas betting tips: Boxing predictions and odds

ERROL SPENCE takes on Yordenis Ugas in this highly anticipated welterweight unification clash in Texas this weekend. The super-fight takes place on Saturday night (Sunday morning GMT) at the AT&T Arena in Texas with a fantastic undercard, including the lightweight showdown between Isaac Cruz and Yuriorkis Gamboa.

In what is on paper a fantastic fight between two of the top three fighters at 147-pounds, not to mention the fact it is a unification bout for three of the four world title belts. The winner here is surely destined for a huge welterweight clash later in the year with WBO champion, Terrence Crawford, so be sure not to miss this mammoth bout in Texas on Saturday night.

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas prediction

A mouth-watering unification clash between two exceptional champions in the welterweight division.

Errol Spence Jr is regarded as possibly the best fighter at 147-pounds. Both he and Terrence Crawford have outstanding resumes, with former champions and live contenders falling short against both men.

Hats off to Ugas for taking this fight. After beating Manny Pacquiao last year and becoming the WBA Super champion, it would have been easy for the Cuban to take an easy first defence against a lesser name. But no, Yordenis Ugas is daring to be great and you can only commend him for that.

Although Ugas is coming in off the best win of his career, he is massively up against it when he sees Errol Spence in the opposite corner on fight night. Spence has won his last three fights by unanimous decision, and here at SportsLens we can see that happening again.

However, as it is a champion vs champion fight, we could see it being cagey and both men having success in the fight. For that reason we believe it won’t be as easy as everyone thinks for Spence, hence why we are going with just the decision win, rather than a unanimous one.

We think Spence will get the nod on the judges scorecards. So at a price of 4/5 with BoyleSports to win on via stoppage in rounds 1-6, we think this is a safe bet and it will more than likely go the full 12 rounds.

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas prediction: Spence to win by decision @ 4/5 with BoyleSports

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas betting tips

We think it is almost a foregone conclusion that this fight will go the full 36 minutes.

Ugas is daring to be great, but will his grit and determination be enough to get him the win against the classier operator?

It isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that Ugas does win, but if he does, it is highly unlikely that he does so via stoppage.

Spence is also super tough and knows his way around the ring, so even if he is struggling, we can’t see him getting stopped.

As a safe bet, we think that backing the fight to go the distance in an accumulator is the way to go here. That way, no matter who wins the fight, you will be in the money if both men hear the final bell.

We do think Spence will win, but to be extra safe, backing the fight to go the full 12 rounds could be the bet for you.

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas betting tip: Fight to go the distance – YES @ 2/5 with BoyleSports

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas best bet

Although we do think Spence will have too much for Ugas but might not be able to get him out of there, there is a strong possibility that if he is fully on song that he could for a late stoppage.

Errol Spence does have 21 victories by way of knockout, so adding another to his impressive record could most definitely happen.

If the stoppage is going to come for Spence, it will be down the stretch. Ugas is as tough as they come and is riding the crest of a wave right now, so we can’t see any way in which Spence gets to Ugas early and closes the fight out within the first half.

For that reason, we think Spence could overwhelm Ugas and break his heart, stopping him, perhaps on his feet, late on in the contest. At a price of 7/2 with BoyleSports, we think that if you are looking for a gamble and are confident that Spence does in fact have the skills and power to halt the Cuban champion, then backing him to win in the second half of the fight could be the best bet for you.

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas best bet: Spence to win in rounds 7-12 @ 7/2 with BoyleSports

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Errol Spence 1/16 Yordenis Ugas 7/1 Draw 22/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

When is Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas?

Date: Sunday, 17th April

Ring Walks expected: 4.00am GMT, AT&T Arena, Texas, USA

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas TV channel and live stream

TV channel: FITE TV

Live stream: Available on FITE TV PPV for £12.99 to UK viewers

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas will be available live through FITE TV online PPV for UK viewers on Saturday night – price listed £12.99. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 13, 2022

Tale of the Tape

Errol Spence record and bio:

Nationality: American

American Date of Birth: 28th September 1996 (25-years-old)

28th September 1996 (25-years-old) Height: 5′ 8″

5′ 8″ Reach: 70″

70″ Total Fights: 27

27 Record: 27-0 (21 KOs)

Yordenis Ugas record and bio:

Nationality: Cuban

Cuban Date of Birth: 19th June 1987 (34-years-old)

19th June 1987 (34-years-old) Height: 5′ 9″

5′ 9″ Reach: 72″

72″ Total Fights: 31

31 Record: 28-2-1 (12 KOs)

