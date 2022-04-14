Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News errol spence vs yordenis ugas betting tips boxing predictions and odds

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas betting tips: Boxing predictions and odds

Updated

1 hour ago

on

errol spence

ERROL SPENCE takes on Yordenis Ugas in this highly anticipated welterweight unification clash in Texas this weekend. The super-fight takes place on Saturday night (Sunday morning GMT) at the AT&T Arena in Texas with a fantastic undercard, including the lightweight showdown between Isaac Cruz and Yuriorkis Gamboa.

In what is on paper a fantastic fight between two of the top three fighters at 147-pounds, not to mention the fact it is a unification bout for three of the four world title belts. The winner here is surely destined for a huge welterweight clash later in the year with WBO champion, Terrence Crawford, so be sure not to miss this mammoth bout in Texas on Saturday night.

Best boxing betting offers and free bets

Click below to claim these excellent boxing offers for the big fight which you can use to back our Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas prediction and betting tips.

Best Free Bet Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas prediction

A mouth-watering unification clash between two exceptional champions in the welterweight division.

Errol Spence Jr is regarded as possibly the best fighter at 147-pounds. Both he and Terrence Crawford have outstanding resumes, with former champions and live contenders falling short against both men.

Hats off to Ugas for taking this fight. After beating Manny Pacquiao last year and becoming the WBA Super champion, it would have been easy for the Cuban to take an easy first defence against a lesser name. But no, Yordenis Ugas is daring to be great and you can only commend him for that.

Although Ugas is coming in off the best win of his career, he is massively up against it when he sees Errol Spence in the opposite corner on fight night. Spence has won his last three fights by unanimous decision, and here at SportsLens we can see that happening again.

However, as it is a champion vs champion fight, we could see it being cagey and both men having success in the fight. For that reason we believe it won’t be as easy as everyone thinks for Spence, hence why we are going with just the decision win, rather than a unanimous one.

We think Spence will get the nod on the judges scorecards. So at a price of 4/5 with BoyleSports to win on via stoppage in rounds 1-6, we think this is a safe bet and it will more than likely go the full 12 rounds.

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas prediction: Spence to win by decision @ 4/5 with BoyleSports

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas betting tips

We think it is almost a foregone conclusion that this fight will go the full 36 minutes.

Ugas is daring to be great, but will his grit and determination be enough to get him the win against the classier operator?

It isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that Ugas does win, but if he does, it is  highly unlikely that he does so via stoppage.

Spence is also super tough and knows his way around the ring, so even if he is struggling, we can’t see him getting stopped.

As a safe bet, we think that backing the fight to go the distance in an accumulator is the way to go here. That way, no matter who wins the fight, you will be in the money if both men hear the final bell.

We do think Spence will win, but to be extra safe, backing the fight to go the full 12 rounds could be the bet for you.

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas betting tip: Fight to go the distance – YES @ 2/5 with BoyleSports

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas best bet

Although we do think Spence will have too much for Ugas but might not be able to get him out of there, there is a strong possibility that if he is fully on song that he could for a late stoppage.

Errol Spence does have 21 victories by way of knockout, so adding another to his impressive record could most definitely happen.

If the stoppage is going to come for Spence, it will be down the stretch. Ugas is as tough as they come and is riding the crest of a wave right now, so we can’t see any way in which Spence gets to Ugas early and closes the fight out within the first half.

For that reason, we think Spence could overwhelm Ugas and break his heart, stopping him, perhaps on his feet, late on in the contest. At a price of 7/2 with BoyleSports, we think that if you are looking for a gamble and are confident that Spence does in fact have the skills and power to halt the Cuban champion, then backing him to win in the second half of the fight could be the best bet for you.

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas best bet: Spence to win in rounds 7-12 @ 7/2 with BoyleSports

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas odds

Already claimed the Spence vs Ugas betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Errol Spence 1/16 logo boylesports
Yordenis Ugas 7/1 logo boylesports
Draw 22/1 logo boylesports

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas free bet

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

When is Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas?

Date: Sunday, 17th April

Ring Walks expected: 4.00am GMT, AT&T Arena, Texas, USA

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas TV channel and live stream

TV channel: FITE TV

Live stream: Available on FITE TV PPV for £12.99 to UK viewers

Tale of the Tape

Errol Spence record and bio:

  • Nationality: American
  • Date of Birth: 28th September 1996 (25-years-old)
  • Height: 5′ 8″
  • Reach: 70″
  • Total Fights: 27
  • Record: 27-0 (21 KOs)  

Yordenis Ugas record and bio:

  • Nationality: Cuban
  • Date of Birth: 19th June 1987 (34-years-old)
  • Height: 5′ 9″
  • Reach: 72″
  • Total Fights: 31
  • Record: 28-2-1 (12 KOs)

More Boxing Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
12 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund is £20. Only deposits made using Cards will qualify. £5 Bet Builder free bet will be available to claim from the promotions hub after the qualifying bet has been settled & will be valid for 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens