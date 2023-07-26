The undisputed welterweight championship is on the line as Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford goes down this Saturday night. Boxing fans are excited for this incredible super-fight, with all four world title belts at 147-pounds on the line. Read on to check out our round betting picks for this compelling undisputed world welterweight dust-up.

On paper, this is such a 50/50 fight, despite the best US betting apps slightly favoring Crawford. Can the three-weight world champion become undisputed at a second weight class? Will Errol Spence Jr become undisputed for the first time in his career? We’ll find out on Saturday…

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Round Betting Picks

Terence Crawford comes into this fight as a the slight -160 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is a three-weight world champion, has won 17 world title fights and is widely regarded as one of the best fighters of the 21st century.

Here at SportsLens we can see the former undisputed super-lightweight king getting ‘The Truth’ out of there in the second half of the fight. Betting on what rounds ‘Bud’ will win in certainly gives bettors added value when selecting their boxing bets.

The Nebraska man has won 30 of his 39 fights via decision. In these 30 KO victories, ‘Bud’ has ended the fight in the second half on 12 occasions. Hence why we are backing Crawford to do this once again this weekend in his super-fight with unified 147-pound champion Errol Spence Jr.

Since becoming world champion for the very first time back in March 2014, Crawford has won 14 of his next 16 fights via stoppage. Of those 14 stoppages, nine of them came down the stretch in the second half of the fight.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Betting Pick: Crawford to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 7-12 @ +450 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Spence vs Crawford Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the odds present huge value to boxing bettors. For this Spence vs Crawford fight, we are going with Round 9 in which Terence Crawford will get his Texas counterpart out of there via stoppage.

Here at SportsLens we can see the three-weight world champion grinding down Spence after tightly contested opening rounds. Both men are big punchers, but we feel Crawford is the more skilled fighter of the two and will be able to assert his authority over ‘The Truth’ in the mid rounds, before stopping him later in the bout.

Errol Spence Jr could have success early, but ultimately the longer the fight goes on, the more ‘Bud’ will assert himself. The 35-year-old has won 14 of his 17 world title fights via stoppage, and we can see that becoming 15/18 this weekend.

A nineth round stoppage for Terence Crawford is our individual round betting pick for this undisputed welterweight bout this weekend.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Prediction: Crawford to Win by KO/TKO in Round 9 @ +2200 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Spence vs Crawford Betting Odds

Errol Spence Jr to Win: +130

Errol Spence Jr to Win by KO/TKO: +550

Errol Spence Jr to Win by Decision: +240

Terence Crawford to Win: -160

Terence Crawford to Win by KO/TKO: +260

Terence Crawford to Win by Decision: +188

Draw: +1200

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As of today for the main event, Terence Crawford is the -160 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Errol Spence Jr as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +130 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and become the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

What a fight we have on our hands from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford 📊 Records: Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s)

Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday July 29, 2023

Saturday July 29, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST

Approx. 10.00PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles

WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports

US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Spence +130 | Crawford -160

