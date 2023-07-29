One of the biggest fights of the year goes down in the welterweight division on Saturday night, as Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford battle for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world. This fight is the biggest and best of the year without question!

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Spence vs Crawford fight. This includes betting picks, fight predictions, a preview, fight time, venue, fight odds, full undercard and a boxing free bet.

This is as close toa 50/50 you are likely to see in boxing, despite the best US betting apps slightly favoring Crawford to win and become undisputed champion in a second weight class. Will Errol Spence Jr become undisputed for the very first time and add another name to his incredible resumé? Can Terence Crawford record a 40th professional win and become undisputed champion in two weight divisions? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this compelling undisputed world title fight, read on and check out our Spence vs Crawford predictions.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford 📊 Records: Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s)

Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday July 29, 2023

Saturday July 29, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST

Approx. 10.00PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles

WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports

US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Spence +130 | Crawford -160

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Preview

A huge fight night at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada goes down this weekend as two of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet go face-to-face in one of the most highly anticipated boxing match-ups in recent memory.

Both of these men are widely regarded as two of the best fighters in the world in any weight division. A bout between the pair has been talked about for years now, with the two unbeaten welterweight’s finally stepping foot in the ring to face one another.

In Terence Crawford you have a man who boasts a perfect 39-0 record, consisting of 30 knockout victories. He is already a three-weight world champion, having been the undisputed champion at super-lightweight as well. Now, he has the chance to become undisputed once again, this time up at 147-pounds.

‘Bud’ has beaten a whole host of top quality fighters and big names throughout his career. The likes of Shawn Porter, Amir Khan, Kell Brook, Ricky Burns, Viktor Postol and Yuriorkis Gamboa are just some of the names who Crawford has defeated throughout his illustrious career.

In the opposite corner you have Errol Spence Jr. ‘The Truth’ holds three of the four belts at 147-pounds, and bids to become undisputed for the very first time in his career. He too has beaten some huge names such as Shawn Porter, Kell Brook, Yordenis Ugas, Danny Garcia, Mikey Garcia, Carlos Ocampo and Lamont Peterson to name but a few.

This fight us a true 50/50 between the two elite welterweights on the planet. Undefeated vs undefeated. World champion vs world champion. Superstar vs superstar. This fight really is one of the most magnificent bouts in prospect in recent years!

Who will be victorious come Saturday night between the two best welterweight fighters in the world? Only time will tell!

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford goes down this Saturday from Las Vegas, Nevada and it is simply not to be missed! Somebody’s ‘0’ has got to go!

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Prediction

Terence Crawford comes into this fight as the -160 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. He has proven he is one of the best fighters in the world time and time again, and bids to become the undisputed welterweight champion this weekend.

Here at SportsLens, we agree with these sportsbooks odds and are favoring ‘Bud’ to win this fight. Not only that, but we think the former undisputed super-lightweight champion will get the job done inside the scheduled distance and win this super-fight via stoppage.

Crawford has 30 knockouts in his 39 victories, including his last 10 fights in a row. Most recently, the 35-year-old knocked out David Avanesyan inside six rounds in December when defending his WBO World Welterweight Title.

Crawford is one of the best finishers in boxing, as is Errol Spence Jr. However, the inactivity of Spence and judging off his recent performances, here at SportsLens we are confident in our prediction of Terrence Crawford knocking Errol Spence Jr out in their undisputed world welterweight title fight this weekend in Vegas.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Prediction: Crawford to Win by KO/TKO @ +260 with BetOnline

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Best Bet

Our ‘Best Bet’ for this compelling undisputed world welterweight showdown from the T-Mobile Arena this Saturday night is that Terence Crawford will stop Errol Spence Jr in the second half of the fight. This is priced at lucrative odds of +450 with BetOnline.

The undefeated American has won 30 of his 39 fights via decision. In these 30 KO victories, ‘Bud’ has ended the fight in the second half on 12 occasions. Hence why we are backing Crawford to do this once again this weekend in his super-fight with unified 147-pound champion Errol Spence Jr.

Not only that, but since becoming world champion for the very first time back in March 2014, Crawford has won 14 of his next 16 fights via stoppage. Of those 14 stoppages, nine of them came down the stretch in the second half of the fight.

This shows that since stepping up to world level, Terence Crawford has finished the vast majority of his fights in the second half. We can see that being the case once again this weekend against Spence, who himself is a huge puncher and will be confident of a knockout in this fight.

There is incredible value to be had in this fight in terms of the latest betting odds. Whether you think Spence will get the job done via KO/TKO or perhaps on points, or if you are siding with Crawford to win the fight in either of the two same methods, there is huge value for bettors when placing their boxing bets on the Spence vs Crawford mega-fight.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Best Bet: Crawford to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 7-12 @ +450 with BetOnline

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Betting Odds

Errol Spence Jr to Win: +130

Errol Spence Jr to Win by KO/TKO: +550

Errol Spence Jr to Win by Decision: +240

Terence Crawford to Win: -160

Terence Crawford to Win by KO/TKO: +260

Terence Crawford to Win by Decision: +188

Draw: +1200

When Is Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford?

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 010:00PM EST, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): You will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from Las Vegas on Showtime PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $84.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream (US): Showtime subscribers can also catch the action online and via the Showtime app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV.

Be sure to also check out the boxing live streaming sites that will be airing this undisputed world welterweight title fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Errol Spence Jr — Record and Bio

Age: 33

Ranking: #1 Welterweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 5’9 1/2″ (177 cm)

Reach: 72″ (183 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 28-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 22

Fights Won by Decision: 6

Terence Crawford — Record and Bio

Age: 35

Ranking: #2 Welterweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 74″ (188 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 39-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 30

Fights Won by Decision: 9

Spence vs Crawford Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action in various other weight divisions too, including world title action in the bantamweight division.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Welterweight 12 Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera Lightweight 12 Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago Bantamweight 12 Jose Salas Reyes vs Aston Palicte Super-Bantamweight 10 Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Legend Montgomery Super-Middleweight 10 Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia Super-Welterweight 10 Delmer Zamora vs Nikolai Buzolin Lightweight 8 Kevin Ceja Ventura vs Deshawn Prather Welterweight 6 Jabin Chollet vs Michael Portales Lightweight 6 Justin Viloria vs Pedro Penunuri Borgaro Super-Featherweight 6

