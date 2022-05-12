Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News erling haaland transfer betting specials

Erling Haaland Transfer Betting Specials

Updated

1 day ago

on

One of football’s most sought after players is confirmed to be on the move this summer – Erling Haaland will don the sky blue of Manchester City when the 2022-23 season comes around, and we’re taking a look at some of the betting specials put together already by PaddyPower.

Erling Haaland Odds and Special Bets

  • Erling Haaland to score 27 or more goals in the English Premier League 2022/23 – 15/8 on PaddyPower.
  • Erling Haaland to be the Top English Premier League Goalscorer 2022/23 – 7/2 on PaddyPower.
  • Erling Haaland to be the Top English Premier League Goalscorer 2022/23 & Man City to win the Premier League 2022/23 – 5/1 on PaddyPower.
  • Erling Haaland to score in each of Man City’s first 3 EPL 2022/23 matches (void if doesn’t play in all 3) – 5/1 on PaddyPower.
  • Erling Haaland to score 33+ goals in the English Premier League 2022/23 (To break single season goalscorer record) – 11/1 on PaddyPower.
  • Erling Haaland to be the Top UEFA Champions League Goalscorer 2022/23 – 5/1 on PaddyPower
  • Erling Haaland to win the Ballon d’Or 2023 – 9/1 on PaddyPower.
  • Erling Haaland to score 30 or more goals in the English Premier League 2022/23 – 5/1 on PaddyPower.

Check out some of the best free bet offers from our best betting sites.

Best Football Betting Offers

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Erling Haaland to Score 27 Goals or More @ 15/8 With Paddy Power

While the Premier League presents an entirely new field of play for Haaland where his abilities will be tested like never before, his goalscoring record up to this point would suggest he has every chance of making it a success.

The Norwegian has scored an incredible 134 goals in 182 games across his relatively short career so far.

This includes a breathtaking 41 goals in as many games last season in his very first year in the Bundesliga, while the season before, in which he began the year at Red Bull Salzburg, he notched in 44 goals in 40 games.

While scoring 27 goals in the Premier League is a tall order for any striker, these are the types of numbers we have come to expect from the enigmatic 21-year-old.

Erling Haaland to be the Top English Premier League Goalscorer 2022/23 & Man City to Win the Premier League 2022/23 – 5/1 on PaddyPower.

We rather prefer the look of this one.

If Manchester City can score more goals than anyone else for the past two season without a recognised striker for the majority of the time, what could they achieve with Erling Haaland spearheading the attack?

City have shown they are a team who can remain consistent throughout the season and win the league, but with Haaland’s arrival there is a possibly for total attacking dominance. While City are yet to wrap up the league this year, it is looking increasingly likely, and we think Haaland could certainly play a big part next year in retaining their dominance over Liverpool.

Erling Haaland to be the Top UEFA Champions League Goalscorer 2022/23 – 5/1 on PaddyPower

Pep Guardiola will be hopeful that the Norwegian will bring good fortune in the Champions League – you can get an interesting price of 5/1 on him to be top scorer next season in Europe

His record so far in Europe’s elite club competition is nothing short of sensational, scoring 23 goals in just 19 appearances so far, while becoming the quickest player to 20 Champions League goals along the way.

More Football Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
12 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund is £20. Only deposits made using Cards will qualify. £5 Bet Builder free bet will be available to claim from the promotions hub after the qualifying bet has been settled & will be valid for 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens