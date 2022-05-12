Erling Haaland Transfer Betting Specials

One of football’s most sought after players is confirmed to be on the move this summer – Erling Haaland will don the sky blue of Manchester City when the 2022-23 season comes around, and we’re taking a look at some of the betting specials put together already by PaddyPower.

Erling Haaland Odds and Special Bets

Erling Haaland to Score 27 Goals or More @ 15/8 With Paddy Power

While the Premier League presents an entirely new field of play for Haaland where his abilities will be tested like never before, his goalscoring record up to this point would suggest he has every chance of making it a success.

The Norwegian has scored an incredible 134 goals in 182 games across his relatively short career so far.

This includes a breathtaking 41 goals in as many games last season in his very first year in the Bundesliga, while the season before, in which he began the year at Red Bull Salzburg, he notched in 44 goals in 40 games.

While scoring 27 goals in the Premier League is a tall order for any striker, these are the types of numbers we have come to expect from the enigmatic 21-year-old.

Erling Haaland to be the Top English Premier League Goalscorer 2022/23 & Man City to Win the Premier League 2022/23 – 5/1 on PaddyPower.

We rather prefer the look of this one.

If Manchester City can score more goals than anyone else for the past two season without a recognised striker for the majority of the time, what could they achieve with Erling Haaland spearheading the attack?

City have shown they are a team who can remain consistent throughout the season and win the league, but with Haaland’s arrival there is a possibly for total attacking dominance. While City are yet to wrap up the league this year, it is looking increasingly likely, and we think Haaland could certainly play a big part next year in retaining their dominance over Liverpool.

Erling Haaland to be the Top UEFA Champions League Goalscorer 2022/23 – 5/1 on PaddyPower

Pep Guardiola will be hopeful that the Norwegian will bring good fortune in the Champions League – you can get an interesting price of 5/1 on him to be top scorer next season in Europe.

His record so far in Europe’s elite club competition is nothing short of sensational, scoring 23 goals in just 19 appearances so far, while becoming the quickest player to 20 Champions League goals along the way.

