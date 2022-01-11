Equatorial Guinea have a herculean task of taming Ivory Coast who they take on in their first game of the African Cup of Nations.

Match Info

Date; Wednesday, 12th January

Kick-off: 19:00 GMT, Japoma Stadium

Sign up to bet365 to claim their great welcome offer and watch Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast live

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast prediction

The Nzalang Nacional are unbeaten in their last five games. However, Juan Micha’s men will be tested to their limits against a team that heads into the tournament looking to go all the way. They last featured in the competition seven years ago when they reached the tournament’s last four.

Les Elephants are playing their eighth consecutive AFCON tournament and will be eager to repeat the antics of 2015 when they won the competition. Patrice Beaumelle’s men have lost just once in their last 12 outings.

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast prediction: Guinea 2-0 Malawi+2 @ 8/15 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Back our Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast prediction with bet365’s new customer offer

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast betting tips

Based on experience alone, we back Cote d’Ivoire to come away with a win with a +3 handicap.

They’re favorites to win at 2/19

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast betting tip: Cote d’Ivoire +3 @ 2/9 with bet365

Back the bet365 welcome offer and get Bet Credits for Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Equatorial Guinea vs Cote d’Ivoire match odds

Guinea @ 16/1 with bet365

Draw @ 9/2 with bet365

Cote d’Ivoire @ 2/9wqd with bet365

Equatorial Guinea vs Cote d’Ivoire total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 33/19 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 14/19 with bet365

+2 @ 2/19 with bet365

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast free bet

bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: