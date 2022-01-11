Equatorial Guinea have a herculean task of taming Ivory Coast who they take on in their first game of the African Cup of Nations.
Match Info
Date; Wednesday, 12th January
Kick-off: 19:00 GMT, Japoma Stadium
Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast prediction
The Nzalang Nacional are unbeaten in their last five games. However, Juan Micha’s men will be tested to their limits against a team that heads into the tournament looking to go all the way. They last featured in the competition seven years ago when they reached the tournament’s last four.
Les Elephants are playing their eighth consecutive AFCON tournament and will be eager to repeat the antics of 2015 when they won the competition. Patrice Beaumelle’s men have lost just once in their last 12 outings.
Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast prediction: Guinea 2-0 Malawi+2 @ 8/15 with bet365
Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast betting tips
Based on experience alone, we back Cote d’Ivoire to come away with a win with a +3 handicap.
They’re favorites to win at 2/19
Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast betting tip: Cote d’Ivoire +3 @ 2/9 with bet365
Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast odds
Equatorial Guinea vs Cote d’Ivoire match odds
Guinea @ 16/1 with bet365
Draw @ 9/2 with bet365
Cote d’Ivoire @ 2/9wqd with bet365
Equatorial Guinea vs Cote d’Ivoire total goals odds
Over 2.5 goals @ 33/19 with bet365
Under 2.5 goals @ 14/19 with bet365
+2 @ 2/19 with bet365
