Epsom Oaks Betting News: Emily Upjohn Favourite After Musidora Romp



The John Gosden-trained Emily Upjohn is now the clear Epsom Oaks betting favourite after romping away with the Musidora Stakes at York’s Dante Festival. Snowfall won both races last season, so can Emily Upjohn repeat the feat in the Epsom Oaks on Friday 3rd June?



Emily Upjohn Heads Epsom Oaks Market After Musidora Win

12 months ago we saw the Aidan O’Brien-trained Snowfall win the Musidora Stakes at the York Dante Festival and a month later she ran away with the Epsom Oaks – the third English horse racing Classic of the season.

So, could history be repeating itself this year? As this week we witnessed a facile win (5 1/2 lengths) from the John Gosden-trained EMILY UPJOHN in the 2022 Musidora Stakes (Weds 11th May) and the bookmakers wasted no time in slashing her Cazoo Epsom Oaks betting odds to @ 6/4 with Fitzdares.

Next best in the Epsom Oaks betting is the Aidan O’Brien runner – Tuesday @ 4/1 with Fitzdares – who was last seen running third in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Gosden Eyes Fourth Epsom Oaks Success

Trainers Aidan O’Brien and John Gosden have won the Epsom Oaks, which is due to be run on Friday 3rd June, for the last eight years between them. With O’Brien notching five wins and Gosden three.

The pair, once again, dominate the Epsom Oaks betting for 2022 and it will be odds on that one of these powerful stables is once again strutting their stuff in the Epsom racecourse winners’ enclosure in early June.

Epsom Oaks Betting Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Emily Upjohn 6/4 Tuesday 4/1 With The Moonlight 8/1 Concert Hall 8/1 Nashwa 10/1 Tranquil Lady 10/1 Inspiral 12/1 History 12/1 Magical Lagoon 14/1 Above The Curve 14/1

Note: Odds are subject to change

Epsom Oaks Key Trends



20/20 – Ran within the last 5 weeks

17/20 – Horses from stall 1 that were unplaced

17/20 – Finished 1 st or 2 nd last time out

or 2 last time out 13/20 – Won over at least 1m2f previously

13/20 – Won from stall 5 or higher

12/20 – Favourites that were placed

12/20 – Won last time out

7/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

7/20 – Irish-trained winners

6/20 – Won by the favourite (1 joint)

5/20 – Returned a double-figure price

5/20 – Ran in the English 1,000 Guineas

3/20 – Trained by John Gosden

3/20 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

1/20 – Had run over 1m4f before

0/20 – Had run at the course before

7 of the last 15 favourites were unplaced

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the race 9 times

Trainer John Gosden has won 3 of the last 8 runnings.

The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 11/1

Love (2020), Kazzia (2002) and Minding (2016) were the last horses to win both the

1,000 Guineas and Epsom Oaks

The horse from stall 2 has been placed in 7 of the last 20 runnings

Watch Snowfall Winning The 2021 Epsom Oaks



Recent Epsom Oaks Winners

2021 – Snowfall (11/2)

2020 – Love (11/10 fav)

2019 – Anapurna (8/1)

2018 – Forever Together (7/1)

2017 – Enable (6/1)

2016 – Minding (10/11 fav)

2015 – Qualify (50/1)

2014 – Taghrooda (5/1)

2013 – Talent (20/1)

2012 – Was (20/1)

2011 – Dancing Rain (20/1)

2010 – Snow Fairy (9/1)

2009 – Sariska (9/4 fav)

2008 – Look Here (33/1)

2007 – Light Shift (13/2)

2006 – Alexandrova (9/4 fav)

2005 – Eswarah (11/4 jfav)

2004 – Ouija Board (7/2)

2003 – Casual Look (10/1)

2002 – Kazzia (10/3 fav)

