Claim the Fitzdares Epsom Derby Horse Racing Betting Offer
Fitzdares is a name intrinsically associated with horse racing, so it’s no surprise to find that they’re offering a superb £30 Epsom Derby free bet bonus which you could use on the horse racing ahead of their Cazoo Epsom Derby Day Meeting this Saturday – Plus, get a £10 FREE BET if your horse is second to the Epsom Derby winner – Keep reading to find out how to claim this great betting offer from Fitzdares.
Fitzdares: 2022 Epsom Derby Festival – Free Bet If 2nd To Derby Winner
You can get your money back up to £10 (as a free bet) if your Epsom Derby horse finishes second in Saturday’s race.
How to Claim the Fitzdares Epsom Derby Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)
- Click here to go Fitzdares
- Place a bet on the Epsom Derby
- If your horses finishes second Fitzdares will give you up to £10 back as a free bet
- Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker ❌
- Up To 25% bonuses on multis – Bonus on Lucky 15, 31 and 63 bets too
- Ts&C’s apply
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
How to Claim the Fitzdares Epsom Horse Racing £30 FREE BET Betting Offer?
It couldn’t be any simpler to claim this fantastic welcome bonus from Fitzdares. Just follow the steps below and you’ll have £30 in free bets added to your betting account.
- Click here to sign up to Fitzdares
- Deposit and place a bet of £30, at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £30 in Free Bets
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
RELATED: Epsom Derby Latest Odds | Epsom Derby Results | Epsom Races Today
Fitzdares Epsom Races Betting Offers: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets
You should always check the terms and conditions of a bonus before claiming. However, this can be a long and boring job, so we’ve done it for you. Check out the main terms of this free bet bonus below.
- No promo code required
- Bonus for new customers only
- Qualifying bet matched up to maximum of £30
- Available to customers who are 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
RELATED: Epsom Derby Best Betting Sites | Epsom Derby Tips and Best Bets
Fitzdares Epsom Horse Racing Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Up to 25% Bonus on Multis
Thanks to this promotion, you’ll get a boost to the odds of your Lucky 15, 31 and 63 selections.
All you need to do is make one of these bets on the horses and you’ll have up to a 25% boost on your odds.
Key T&Cs: The current applicable markets are horseracing daily race winner markets with the exception of ante-post markets.
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Fitzdares review: Should You Claim the Cazoo Epsom Derby Horse Racing Offer?
You should definitely claim this cracking Fitzdares Epsom Derby horse betting offer from Fitzdares. Not only will you receive £30 of bonus money to use on the races for this Saturday’s horse racing at Epsom, including the Group One Cazoo Epsom Derby at 4:30pm – or, indeed, anywhere else in the sportsbook – but you’ll also know you’re betting at a sportsbook you can trust.
To claim this great offer, head over to Fitzdares using a link on this page and sign up. Then you just need to deposit some money and make a qualifying £30 bet. After this, you’ll find £30 in free bets added to your betting account.
Watch Adayar Winning The 2021 Epsom Derby
Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Epsom Derby Meeting this Saturday (4th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £15 Get £15
ITV Horse Racing Times and Names (Saturday 4th June 2022)
2022 Epsom Derby Meeting Race Times and Names
Saturday 4th June 2022
- 2:00 – Cazoo Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m2f ITV
- 2:35 – Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored By Cazoo) (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV
- 3:10 – Cazoo Diomed Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV
- 3:45 – Simpex Express ‘Dash’ Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 5f ITV
- 4:30 – Cazoo Derby (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (No Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV
- 5:15 – World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m4f RTV
- 5:50 – JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 6f RTV
More Epsom Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets