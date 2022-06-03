We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Fitzdares is a name intrinsically associated with horse racing, so it’s no surprise to find that they’re offering a superb £30 Epsom Derby free bet bonus which you could use on the horse racing ahead of their Cazoo Epsom Derby Day Meeting this Saturday – Plus, get a £10 FREE BET if your horse is second to the Epsom Derby winner – Keep reading to find out how to claim this great betting offer from Fitzdares.

Fitzdares: 2022 Epsom Derby Festival – Free Bet If 2nd To Derby Winner



You can get your money back up to £10 (as a free bet) if your Epsom Derby horse finishes second in Saturday’s race.

How to Claim the Fitzdares Epsom Derby Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

Click here to go Fitzdares

Place a bet on the Epsom Derby

If your horses finishes second Fitzdares will give you up to £10 back as a free bet

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker ❌

Up To 25% bonuses on multis – Bonus on Lucky 15, 31 and 63 bets too

Ts&C’s apply

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

How to Claim the Fitzdares Epsom Horse Racing £30 FREE BET Betting Offer?

It couldn’t be any simpler to claim this fantastic welcome bonus from Fitzdares. Just follow the steps below and you’ll have £30 in free bets added to your betting account.

Click here to sign up to Fitzdares Deposit and place a bet of £30, at odds of evens or higher Receive £30 in Free Bets

Fitzdares Epsom Races Betting Offers: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets

You should always check the terms and conditions of a bonus before claiming. However, this can be a long and boring job, so we’ve done it for you. Check out the main terms of this free bet bonus below.

No promo code required

Bonus for new customers only

Qualifying bet matched up to maximum of £30

Available to customers who are 18+

Fitzdares Epsom Horse Racing Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Up to 25% Bonus on Multis

Thanks to this promotion, you’ll get a boost to the odds of your Lucky 15, 31 and 63 selections.

All you need to do is make one of these bets on the horses and you’ll have up to a 25% boost on your odds.

Key T&Cs: The current applicable markets are horseracing daily race winner markets with the exception of ante-post markets.

Fitzdares review: Should You Claim the Cazoo Epsom Derby Horse Racing Offer?

You should definitely claim this cracking Fitzdares Epsom Derby horse betting offer from Fitzdares. Not only will you receive £30 of bonus money to use on the races for this Saturday’s horse racing at Epsom, including the Group One Cazoo Epsom Derby at 4:30pm – or, indeed, anywhere else in the sportsbook – but you’ll also know you’re betting at a sportsbook you can trust.

To claim this great offer, head over to Fitzdares using a link on this page and sign up. Then you just need to deposit some money and make a qualifying £30 bet. After this, you’ll find £30 in free bets added to your betting account.

Watch Adayar Winning The 2021 Epsom Derby

ITV Horse Racing Times and Names (Saturday 4th June 2022)

2022 Epsom Derby Meeting Race Times and Names

Saturday 4th June 2022

2:00 – Cazoo Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m2f ITV

2:35 – Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored By Cazoo) (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV

3:10 – Cazoo Diomed Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m½f ITV

3:45 – Simpex Express ‘Dash’ Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 5f ITV

4:30 – Cazoo Derby (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (No Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV

5:15 – World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m4f RTV

5:50 – JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 6f RTV

