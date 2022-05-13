Epsom Derby Betting News | Desert Crown New Favourite After Dante Win

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Desert Crown shot to the head of the Epsom Derby Betting after a smooth win in the Dante Stakes at York on Thursday 12th May.



Desert Crown New Epsom Derby Favourite

He’s only raced twice, but DESERT CROWN @ 2/1 with Fitzdares has won both starts in decent fashion and as a result this Sir Michael Stoute-trained 3 year-old has found himself as the new Epsom Derby favourite – in from around 6/1. This year’s Epsom Derby will be run on Saturday 4th June.

The latest win for Desert Crown came in the Dante Stakes at York and with that race a decent Epsom Derby trial, then all roads now lead to the English Classic in around 3 weeks time.

Did you know? Four of the last 20 Dante Stakes winners went onto win the Epsom Derby, while the 2021 Dante Stakes winner – Hurricane Lane – ran third in the Epsom Derby.

Golden Horn was the most recent Dante winner (2015) to go and win the Epsom Derby.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Stone Age @ 3/1 with Fitzdares had been the previous Derby favourite after his recent romp in the Leopardstown Derby Trial, but, due to this easy Dante Stakes win, has been leapfrogged by Desert Crown into second favourite, with another O’Brien runner – Changingoftheguard @ 7/1 with Fitzdares , who won the Chester Vase well last time out – next best.

Stoute Eyes Epsom Derby Win Number Six

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute has won the Epsom Derby five times in the past – with the most recent of those being in 2010 with Workforce, who ran second in the Dante Stakes that season.

Prior to that, Stoute won the Epsom classic with Shergar (1981), Shahrastani (1986), Kris Kin (2003), who runs in the same colours as Desert Crown, and North Light (2004).

Latest Epsom Derby Betting With Fitzdares

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Desert Crown 2/1 Stone Age 3/1 Changingoftheguard 7/1 Piz Badile 10/1 Star Of India 14/1 United Nations 14/1 Eydon 16/1 Walk Of Stars 16/1 New London 20/1 BAR THE FIELD 16/1

Watch the 2021 Epsom Derby Again

Epsom Derby Betting Trends To Help Find The Winner

19/20 – Ran within the last 5 weeks

18/20 – Raced no more than 5 times before

18/20 – Finished 1 st or 2 nd last time out

or 2 last time out 16/20 – Had won a Group race before

16/20 – Returned 7/1 or shorter in the betting

14/20 – Had run over at least 1m2f before

13/20 – Won last time out

13/20 – Won from a single-figure stall

12/20 – Favourites that were placed

11/20 – Had raced no more than 3 times before

10/20 – Irish-trained winners

8/20 – Had won a Group One before

7/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (won 8 in all)

6/20 – Won by the favourite

5/20 – Ran in the 2,000 Guineas that season (2 winners)

4/20 – Won the Dante Stakes (York) last time out

4/20 – Winners from stall 12 or higher

3/20 – Trained by Sir Michael Stoute (won 5 in all)

2/20 – Won over 1m4f before

1/20 – Winners from stall 1 (Adayar)

0/20 – Run at the course before

The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 8/1

10 Dante winners went onto win the Derby (Golden Horn, 2015 being the most-recent)

Only 1 horse that was beaten in the Dante (Workforce) went onto win the Derby

Epsom Derby Trainer Stats

Sir Michael Stoute won the race in 2010, 2004, 2003, 1986 & 1981

Aidan O’Brien won the race in 2002, 2001, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2020

