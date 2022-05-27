England World Cup 2022 Squad Odds: Jarrod Bowen Now 8/11

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With just under six months to go until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, conversations are starting to intensify once more as to who has earned their seat on the plane and will feature in Garth Southgate’s squad come November – read on to find some of the latest odds for the England World Cup squad.

England Goalkeeper Odds for 2022 World Cup Squad

This is one of the few positions in the squad which we can safely say will stay almost exactly the same as the latest Nations League squad announcement (providing there are no serious injuries).

Jordan Pickford, priced at 1/20, has been a mainstay for the Three Lions for some time now, and despite calls for Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale (also 1/20) to start after an impressive debut season with the Gunners, we can’t see Gareth Southgate dropping the Everton man to the bench given his performances in the previous two tournaments.

Burnley keeper Nick Pope, valued at 4/7, should make up the numbers as the third choice, while the likes of Sam Johnstone (13/8) , Dean Henderson (5/1) and Fraser Forster (33/1) have been picked in previous squads but remain on the fringes.

England Defender Odds for 2022 World Cup Squad

Moving on to England’s defence where lots of questions marks still remain.

The abundance of right-backs Southgate has at his disposal is as much a dilemma as it is a blessing, but Trent Alexander-Arnold (1/10), Reece James (1/5) and Kyle Walker (1/8) will almost certainly be in the final squad, while it remains to be seen whether 2018 World Cup hero Kieran Trippier (7/4) is included.

At left-back, a fully fit Ben Chilwell (1/10), who has missed the majority of this season, will certainly make the squad along with Euro final goalscorer Luke Shaw (1/4).

The likes of James Justin (5/2), who has earned his first call up in the Nations League squad after an impressive season with Leicester, and Crystal Palace bright spark Tyrick Mitchell (6/1) certainly have the potential to force their way in if they continue on their current trajectory.

Finally at centre-back, newly crowned Premier League champions John Stones (1/20) has earned his spot on the plane, while Harry Maguire (1/20) is likely to be selected despite a turbulent season with Manchester United in which he has come under heavy criticism.

Ben White (1/3) has impressed in his first season with Arsenal and should get the nod along with AC Milan and Serie A winner Fikyao Tomori (11/10), who played the most minutes of any outfield player in Italy this season.

Conor Coady (13/8), Tyrone Mings (9/4), Marc Guehi (2/1), and Eric Dier (4/1) all have performed well for this respective clubs and cases could be made for their inclusion come November.

England Midfield Odds for 2022 World Cup Squad

In the centre of midfield, we can safely say Jordan Henderson (1/20), Jude Bellingham (1/20), Mason Mount (1/20) Declan Rice (1/20), and Kalvin Phillips (1/5) will keep their places after all impressing this season.

James Ward-Prowse (5/2) should make the cut based on his dazzling season with Southampton , but whittling it down to 23 may force him out as we saw in the Euros last year.

Bukayo Saka (1/10) , Phil Foden (1/20), Jack Grealish (1/16), Conor Gallagher (2/1) have earned their keep this year and make up an exciting, young advanced midfield cohort.

Emile Smith-Rowe (7/2) , who had 13 goal contributions despite not starting the majority of games, as well as James Maddison (4/1) who finished the season with 30 G/A, will be giving Southgate a real selection headache.

England Forwards Odds for 2022 World Cup Squad

England captain Harry Kane (1/20) is probably most people’s first name on the teamsheet, and he will be joined with Tammy Abraham (11/10) who has enjoyed a fruitful year since his move to Roma – he became the highest scoring Englishman in a single Serie A season.

In the wider areas, 2021 Euro hero Raheem Sterling (1/12) is a mainstay in Gareth Southgate’s side, while it remains to be seen whether Jadon Sancho (1/3) earns his place next season after a mixed bag of performances since making the switch to Manchester United.

Jarrod Bowen, who recently earned his first England call-up for the summer Nations League games, has been in exceptional form for West Ham this campaign registering 31 goal contributions in all competitions. He is now as short as 8/11 to be included.

Marcus Rashford (2/5), Ollie Watkins (5/1) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (13/8) will need to prove their worth at the beginning of next season if they stand any chance of making it into the final 23-man squad.