Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News england world cup 2022 squad odds

England World Cup 2022 Squad Odds: Jarrod Bowen Now 8/11

Updated

20 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
1003692709

With just under six months to go until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, conversations are starting to intensify once more as to who has earned their seat on the plane and will feature in Garth Southgate’s squad come November – read on to find some of the latest odds for the England World Cup squad.

Top 5 New Football Betting Sites

Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Claim Offer

England Goalkeeper Odds for 2022 World Cup Squad

This is one of the few positions in the squad which we can safely say will stay almost exactly the same as the latest Nations League squad announcement (providing there are no serious injuries).

Jordan Pickford, priced at 1/20, has been a mainstay for the Three Lions for some time now, and despite calls for Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale (also 1/20) to start after an impressive debut season with the Gunners, we can’t see Gareth Southgate dropping the Everton man to the bench given his performances in the previous two tournaments.

Burnley keeper Nick Pope, valued at 4/7, should make up the numbers as the third choice, while the likes of Sam Johnstone (13/8) , Dean Henderson (5/1) and Fraser Forster (33/1) have been picked in previous squads but remain on the fringes.

Sites
Highlights
Register
Back Aaron Ramsdale to Start England's First Match of 2022 World Cup @ 15/8
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund is £20. Only deposits made using Cards will qualify. £5 Bet Builder free bet will be available to claim from the promotions hub after the qualifying bet has been settled & will be valid for 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.
Place Bet

England Defender Odds for 2022 World Cup Squad

Moving on to England’s defence where lots of questions marks still remain.

The abundance of right-backs Southgate has at his disposal is as much a dilemma as it is a blessing, but Trent Alexander-Arnold (1/10), Reece James (1/5) and Kyle Walker (1/8) will almost certainly be in the final squad, while it remains to be seen whether 2018 World Cup hero Kieran Trippier (7/4) is included.

At left-back, a fully fit Ben Chilwell (1/10), who has missed the majority of this season, will certainly make the squad along with Euro final goalscorer Luke Shaw (1/4).

The likes of James Justin (5/2), who has earned his first call up in the Nations League squad after an impressive season with Leicester, and Crystal Palace bright spark Tyrick Mitchell (6/1) certainly have the potential to force their way in if they continue on their current trajectory.

Finally at centre-back, newly crowned Premier League champions John Stones (1/20) has earned his spot on the plane, while Harry Maguire (1/20) is likely to be selected despite a turbulent season with Manchester United in which he has come under heavy criticism.

Ben White (1/3) has impressed in his first season with Arsenal and should get the nod along with AC Milan and Serie A winner Fikyao Tomori (11/10), who played the most minutes of any outfield player in Italy this season.

Conor Coady (13/8), Tyrone Mings (9/4), Marc Guehi (2/1), and Eric Dier (4/1) all have performed well for this respective clubs and cases could be made for their inclusion come November.

Sites
Highlights
Register
Back Ben Chilwell to Start England's First Match of 2022 World Cup @ 11/4
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund is £20. Only deposits made using Cards will qualify. £5 Bet Builder free bet will be available to claim from the promotions hub after the qualifying bet has been settled & will be valid for 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.
Place Bet

England Midfield Odds for 2022 World Cup Squad

In the centre of midfield, we can safely say Jordan Henderson (1/20), Jude Bellingham (1/20), Mason Mount (1/20) Declan Rice (1/20), and Kalvin Phillips (1/5) will keep their places after all impressing this season.

James Ward-Prowse (5/2) should make the cut based on his dazzling season with Southampton , but whittling it down to 23 may force him out as we saw in the Euros last year.

Bukayo Saka (1/10) , Phil Foden (1/20), Jack Grealish (1/16), Conor Gallagher (2/1) have earned their keep this year and make up an exciting, young advanced midfield cohort.

Emile Smith-Rowe (7/2) , who had 13 goal contributions despite not starting the majority of games, as well as James Maddison (4/1) who finished the season with 30 G/A, will be giving Southgate a real selection headache.

Sites
Highlights
Register
Back Jude Bellingham to Start England's First Match of 2022 World Cup @ 11/10
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund is £20. Only deposits made using Cards will qualify. £5 Bet Builder free bet will be available to claim from the promotions hub after the qualifying bet has been settled & will be valid for 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.
Place Bet

 

England Forwards Odds for 2022 World Cup Squad

England captain Harry Kane (1/20) is probably most people’s first name on the teamsheet, and he will be joined with Tammy Abraham (11/10) who has enjoyed a fruitful year since his move to Roma – he became the highest scoring Englishman in a single Serie A season.

In the wider areas, 2021 Euro hero Raheem Sterling (1/12) is a mainstay in Gareth Southgate’s side, while it remains to be seen whether Jadon Sancho (1/3) earns his place next season after a mixed bag of performances since making the switch to Manchester United.

Jarrod Bowen, who recently earned his first England call-up for the summer Nations League games, has been in exceptional form for West Ham this campaign registering 31 goal contributions in all competitions. He is now as short as 8/11 to be included.

Marcus Rashford (2/5), Ollie Watkins (5/1) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (13/8) will need to prove their worth at the beginning of next season if they stand any chance of making it into the final 23-man squad.

Sites
Highlights
Register
Back Jarrod Bowen to Start England's First Match of 2022 World Cup @ 13/2
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund is £20. Only deposits made using Cards will qualify. £5 Bet Builder free bet will be available to claim from the promotions hub after the qualifying bet has been settled & will be valid for 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.
Place Bet

 

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

 

 

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens