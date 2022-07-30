England Women vs Germany Women Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 12/1 Euro Final Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

England and Germany. The Euro final. The stage is set at Wembley Stadium for Sunday as eternal enemies meet once again to write themselves into the history books.

England vs Germany Bet Builder Free Bet

Ahead of England’s highly anticipated Euro final, punters yet to sign up with bet365 can take advantage of their £50 new customer bonus.

That means if you are particularly foolhardy, staking the entire free bet would yield a returns of £650 should you like the look of our bet builder.

Click here to sign up to bet365. Place a bet of £10 or greater at odds of 1/5 or higher. You’ll then receive £50 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Claimed bet365’s offer already? Check out our list of the best betting sites.

England vs Germany Bet Builder Tips

Beth Mead to Score

Kicking this off on our bet builder, we are tipping England’s player of the tournament to see out an incredible individual performance with another goal here.

The Arsenal striker has been irresistible thus far, and along with Germany’s Alexandra Popp, has six goals in five fixtures.

She will have her own personal battle for the golden boot with her German counterpart in the final game of the competition, and we think this will give her extra motivation to go and find the net once more.

Both Teams to Score

Up until their semi-final against France, Germany were the only side yet to concede.

They were pushed all the way by Les Bleus, a side who we think have not looked anywhere near as strong as England.

Die Mannschaft have scored 13 goals in total, while the Lionesses have had a fruitful tournament in front goal scoring 20 goals up to this point.

While it will be a tense affair, we can see both sides pushing for the win and getting on the scoresheet.

England to Win

We are going out on a limb and predicting England to lift the trophy.

There is something special happening within the England camp under manager Sarina Weigman, and coupled with the fact that the support from the home crowd has been unprecedented, we think this the perfect recipe for a first ever Euro win for the host nation.

England vs Germany Bet Builder BOOSTED @ 12/1 with bet365