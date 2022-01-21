England vs West Indies prediction, betting tips, latest odds and free bet

ENGLAND head to Barbados this Saturday for the first of five T20 matches against the West Indies.

World number one England will hope to wipe away the memories of the Ashes with a strong performance against the West Indies, ranked way down in 10th. West Indies, on the other hand, will be hoping to spring a surprise on home turf.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, 22nd January

Start of play: 8:00pm GMT, Kensington Oval, Barbados

West Indies vs England predictions

England head into this match as the clear favourites. They’re ranked number one in the world and recently reached the semi-finals of the World Cup. The West Indies, on the other hand, have steadily slipped down the rankings and were recently beaten 3-0 by Pakistan.

However, there are some reasons to be optimistic for the Windies. Several of England’s stars, including Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, will not be available, as they’re being rested after touring Australia with the Test side. Of course, there’s still some serious firepower in the England attack, including Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan and Liam Livingstone.

Taking everything into account, an England win is the obvious bet, but the bookies are offering short odds on this, taking away any value from placing this bet.

However, things can be evened out slightly – and the odds thus improved – by sticking a handicap on England. bet365 are offering odds of 8/11 on England winning with a -2.5 wickets/-6.5 runs handicap, which seems decent value.

West Indies vs England prediction: England -2.5 wickets/-6.5 runs @ 8/11 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

West Indies vs England betting tips

Betting on the highest scorer in a match is a popular bet, plus bets of this type also often have some fantastic odds. This is certainly the case when it comes to some of the options for the West Indies vs England T20.

Eoin Morgan at 14/1 is certainly interesting, as is the 7/1 you’ll get on Liam Livingstone. On the West Indies side, a bet on Kieron Pollard is never a bad idea, and comes with tempting odds of 10/1.

However, from what we can see, the best value is found with a bet on Jason Roy, who will look to take the attack to the Windies from the first over. You’ll be able to bet on Roy to be highest scorer at odds of 8/1 at bet365.

West Indies vs England betting tips: Jason Roy highest scorer @ 8/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

West Indies vs England Odds

West Indies vs England Match Odds

West Indies @ 6/4 with bet365

England @ 8/15 with bet365

West Indies vs England Highest Individual Score Odds

Over 62.5 runs @ 5/6 with bet365

Under 62.5 runs @ 5/6 with bet365

