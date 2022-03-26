England vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch International Friendlies for free

On Saturday evening, England’s debut match of 2022 takes place at Wembley Stadium, with Switzerland paying a friendly visit to the city. Both teams qualified for the Qatar World Cup by finishing first in their groups, and preparations for the championships are already underway.

How to watch England vs Switzerland live stream for free

Sign up to Bet Storm by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the England vs Switzerland live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

England vs Switzerland preview

England wasted little time in getting back to form in their FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the end of 2021 after their painful defeat to Italy in the final of last year’s postponed Euro 2020 competition.

Following their loss to Italy, Gareth Southgate’s side won five of their next seven games, including victories over Hungary, Andorra, Albania, and San Marino, as well as draws with Poland and Hungary. More importantly, they scored 30 goals in those games, ten of which were scored by captain Harry Kane.

Switzerland, on the other hand, had a strong Euro 2020 campaign, reaching the quarter-finals and knocking out France in the last 16 before losing to Spain.

However, their FIFA World Cup qualification campaign was arguably much more remarkable. They went undefeated in a group that included Italy, with five wins and three draws.

In their most recent games, they drew 1-1 in Rome before defeating Bulgaria 4-0 at home to clinch qualification.

Last but not the least, England has a strong record against Switzerland, having defeated them 18 times and only losing three times. The previous time these two teams met, England won on penalties to finish third in the UEFA Nations League for the 2018-19 season.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

England vs Switzerland team news

England team news

Five players have withdrawn from England’s roster for this match. Gareth Southgate, on the other hand, has called up a few replacements who could get their first cap on Saturday evening. So, Aaron Ramsdale, Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Tammy Abraham won’t be playing.

England predicted line-up

Pickford; Walker-Peters, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane

Switzerland team news

Switzerland is missing only two players, both goalkeepers, for this match.

Switzerland predicted lineup

Kobel; Mbabu, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Okafor, Shaqiri, Vargas; Gavranovic

England vs Switzerland free bets