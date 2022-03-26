England vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch International Friendlies for free

On Saturday evening, England’s debut match of 2022 takes place at Wembley Stadium, with Switzerland paying a friendly visit to the city. Both teams qualified for the Qatar World Cup by finishing first in their groups, and preparations for the championships are already underway.
England vs Switzerland preview
England wasted little time in getting back to form in their FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the end of 2021 after their painful defeat to Italy in the final of last year’s postponed Euro 2020 competition.
Following their loss to Italy, Gareth Southgate’s side won five of their next seven games, including victories over Hungary, Andorra, Albania, and San Marino, as well as draws with Poland and Hungary. More importantly, they scored 30 goals in those games, ten of which were scored by captain Harry Kane.
Switzerland, on the other hand, had a strong Euro 2020 campaign, reaching the quarter-finals and knocking out France in the last 16 before losing to Spain.
However, their FIFA World Cup qualification campaign was arguably much more remarkable. They went undefeated in a group that included Italy, with five wins and three draws.
In their most recent games, they drew 1-1 in Rome before defeating Bulgaria 4-0 at home to clinch qualification.
Last but not the least, England has a strong record against Switzerland, having defeated them 18 times and only losing three times. The previous time these two teams met, England won on penalties to finish third in the UEFA Nations League for the 2018-19 season.
England vs Switzerland team news
England team news
Five players have withdrawn from England’s roster for this match. Gareth Southgate, on the other hand, has called up a few replacements who could get their first cap on Saturday evening. So, Aaron Ramsdale, Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Tammy Abraham won’t be playing.
England predicted line-up
Pickford; Walker-Peters, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane
Switzerland team news
Switzerland is missing only two players, both goalkeepers, for this match.
Switzerland predicted lineup
Kobel; Mbabu, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Okafor, Shaqiri, Vargas; Gavranovic
