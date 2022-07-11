Countries
England vs norway betting tips womens euros predictions and odds

England vs Norway Betting Tips: Women’s Euros Predictions and Odds

Updated

3 hours ago

on

England

England continue their quest for a Euro home tournament crown as they welcome Norway to Brighton’s Amex Stadium on Monday evening.

This fixture certainly has the potential to be one of the group stage’s most entertaining fixtures, and below you will find some of our predictions and tips ready for tonight’s kick-off.

England vs Norway Betting Tips

Both of these sides got off to the perfect start on match day one, with England running out eventual winners against Austria after a hard-fought three points, while Norway dismantled newcomers Northern Ireland after netting four goals in an emphatic statement of intent.

While England are in formidable form and in the midst of their longest ever unbeaten run (15 games), we think this may well end in share of the spoils. Norway also find themselves in impeccable form, scoring 17 goals in their last six, winning every single one in the process.

They have also opened the scoring in five of their last six, while also registering at least one goal in the first half in seven consecutive games.

England vs Norway Betting Tips

While England will certainly be fancied to win this match day two fixture given their class on paper, coupled with the raucous home support as seen last week, we think Norway will spoil the party by holding the Lionesses to a draw.

Sarina Wiegman will be concerned over her side’s inability to take some fairly straightforward chances in the opener against Austria last week, and they can’t afford to be wasteful in front of goal against Monday’s opponents, who possess real potency of their own up front.

We are expecting a narrow contest in which both are likely to get on the scoresheet given their respective goalscoring records of late.

England vs Norway Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
England 1/2 888Sport logo
Draw 16/5 888Sport logo
Norway 49/10 888Sport logo

England vs Norway Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

England Team News

England will once again be at full-strength, and could field an unchanged line-up to the one seen last Wednesday.

While Manchester City forward Ellen White was withdrawn with half an hour to play, she is expected to return to the line-up without any problems.

England Predicted Line-Up

Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White.

Norway Team News

Norway are also reporting no fresh injury concerns and will likely field an unchanged team to the one that steamrolled Northern Ireland in their opener.

Norway Predicted Line-Up

Pettersen; Sonstevold, Mjelde, Thorisdottir, Blakstad; Maanum, Engen; Eikeland, Hansen, Reiten; Hegeberg

