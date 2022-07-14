England vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips: Women’s Euros Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

England and Northern Ireland will face off at St. Mary’s Stadium in the pair’s final Group A fixture, with fates for both already sealed.

Tournament favourites England have already qualified for the next round, winning against Austria and Norway in their opening fixtures with nine goals scored and none conceded.

Northern Ireland

England vs Northern Ireland Tips

Our Tip – Ellen White first goalscorer @ 2/1 with Fitzdares

33-year-old Manchester City striker Ellen White played 22 games in the Women’s Super League last season and tallied eight goal contributions as she led her side to a third placed finish behind only Arsenal and Chelsea.

Since 2010, White has made over 100 appearances for her country including scoring 50 goals and has won the Cyprus Cup and the Arnold Clark Cup with England.

In 2021, she broke the record to become Great Britain’s women’s all-time record goalscorer and England women’s all-time record goalscorer. Additionally, White is a three-time England Player of the Year award winner and won the Bronze Boot at the 2019 World Cup.

At 2/1, we feel there is great value for Ellen White to score the first goal for England against Northern Ireland.

England vs Northern Ireland Predictions

Our Prediction – England to win 3-0 @ 9/2 with Fitzdares

Our prediction for this one is a 3-0 win to close out the group stages for the Lionesses.

Northern Ireland have lost both of their first two fixtures and have conceded six goals whilst scoring just one.

With this being Northern Ireland’s maiden appearance at a major international tournament, their form hasn’t been a surprise.

England are currently one of the favourites to lift the trophy and avenge their World Cup heartbreak, with Ellen White leading the charge up front.

England vs Northern Ireland Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker England 1/6 Draw 6/1 Northern Ireland 12/1

More Football Free Bets