England vs Italy Betting Tips: Nations League Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

England are winless in their Nations League campaign so far after two games, but can get themselves back on track with a victory against Euro 2020 winners Italy at Molineux.

England vs Italy Betting Tips

Our Tip – Harry Kane First Goalscorer @ 11/2 with Fitzdares

Our tip for Saturday’s showdown at Molineux is Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane to score the first goal against Italy.

Kane’s England record speaks for itself, with 50 goals in just 71 career appearances for his country. If there’s anyone you should be backing to find the net for the Three Lions, it’s that man.

The 28-year-old scored a decisive penalty in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Germany in Munich with an 88th minute equaliser to snatch a point for England.

At 11/2 to score first, there is plenty of value in this selection with Fitzdares.

England vs Italy Predictions

Our Prediction – England to Win 3-1 @ 20/1 with Fitzdares

Our prediction for Saturday’s Molineux showdown is England to beat Italy 3-1.

Gareth Southgate’s side are in desperate need of a bounce-back from two disappointing displays against Hungary and Germany – and there’s no better way to get right back on track with a win against the team that broke English hearts last year.

England overwhelm Italy in the final third on paper, with talents like Kane, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden making up the attack which will pose a significant threat to the Italian backline featuring Francesco Acerbi and Alessandro Bastoni.

Not only would a win help the Three Lions carry some extra momentum heading into the World Cup in Qatar this summer, but it would restore the faith in the side. They got close in the 2018 World Cup, and got even closer in Euro 2020 – does this squad have what it takes to win a major international trophy?

They have more than enough talent and depth to achieve their goals, but we are still yet to see this new golden generation at its best.

England vs Italy Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker England 3/4 Draw 119/50 Italy 18/5

More Football Free Bets