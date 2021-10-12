England will look to extend their lead at the top of their group with a win over Hungary in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

The two sides meet on Tuesday at 19:45 pm BST.

England are currently four points clear at the top of their group and they will look to extend their impressive run of form here. Hungary are coming into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat at home to Albania.

England vs Hungary team news

Hungary will be without Mark Tamas and Attila Fiola due to injuries. Endre Botka is suspended.

England are without Reece James and Kalvin Phillips due to injury.

England possible starting line-up: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Chilwell; Rice, Henderson; Sterling, Mount, Grealish; Kane

Hungary possible starting line-up: Gulacsi; Orban, At. Szalai, Lang; Nego, A. Nagy, Kleinheisler, Z. Nagy; Schon, Szoboszlai; Sallai

England vs Hungary form guide

England have won six of their last seven world cup matches and they have kept a clean sheet in five of those outings. They have an impressive record against Hungary as well. The Three Lions have beaten Tuesday’s opposition in their last three meetings.

Meanwhile, Hungary are coming into this game on the back of three defeats and two draws in their last six outings across all competitions.

England vs Hungary betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for England vs Hungary from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• England – 1/7

• Draw – 13/2

• Hungary – 25/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 4/6

• Under – 17/12

England vs Hungary prediction

England are far superior in terms of quality and they have the momentum with them as well. Hungary struggled against Albania and this is a much tougher test for them, away from home.

The away side are likely to be beaten once again.

Prediction: England win.

Get an England win at 1/7 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on England vs Hungary at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £40 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £40 in free bets.

To get £40 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code BETFRED40, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event to receive £40 in free sports bets

Click here to get £40 in free sports bets at Betfred