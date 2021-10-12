The SportsLens betting team have an exclusive 12/1 betting tip from Betfred’s PickYourPunt market

England play Hungary tonight and will be looking for another comfortable win over a team they beat 4-0 just a few months ago in Budapest.

The Three Lions are just 1/7 to claim all three points in the World Cup qualifier and that price won’t appeal to many punters who want a fun bet on the game with a chance of high returns.

That’s why we’ve teamed up with Betfred to provide our readers with a more exciting bet, with our betting experts making their picks from Betfred’s exclusive ‘PickYourPunt’ market.

We’ve picked out the following selections and the Betfred team have offered us exclusive 12/ odds:

England to win

Under 3.5 Goals

Raheem Sterling to Assist a Goal

Under 8.5 Corners

A £10 bet on the selection returns £130 at Betfred tonight

England vs Hungary Betting Tips

Here’s the reasoning for our 12/1 PickYourPunt selections:

England to Win

This needs little reasoning. England won 4-0 in Budapest and are cruising through World Cup qualifying. They’ll beat Hungary at home and it should be an easy night for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Under 3.5 Goals

The Magyars will come to defend and England aren’t the best at breaking sides down. They struggled a bit in Poland and lost a late equaliser and ‘only’ put five past Andorra last time out. The four goals against Hungary came late in the game and their opponents will be keen to avoid a similar scoreline so expect a cagier game and Hungary to try to avoid embarrassment.

Under 8 Corners

Hungary are here to defend and to close down gaps, which means England won’t have much space to spread the ball. The full backs will push on but they’ll rarely get to the byline and so corners will be at a minimum. Hungary’s lack of forward impetus means they’re unlikely to add to the corners total.

Raheem Sterling to Make an Assist

Raheem Sterling turns it on for England and will be the one player who can take on defenders and get crossed in for Harry Kane. The Manchester City forward plays better for his country than his club and his pace will be key for the Three Lions. Expect him to get free at least once and we think he might end up being able to cut the ball back or lay it on a plate for Harry Kane to score.

